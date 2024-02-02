Technology News
  Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch

Apple Vision Pro users will have access to several streaming apps including PGA TOUR Vision, NBA, MLB, CBS, Paramount+ and more.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro runs on the visionOS operating system

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro will start shipping in the US on February 2
  • Price of Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499
  • More than 250 Apple Arcade games will also work on the Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro's sales will begin on Friday (February 2) in the US and the company just announced that over 600 apps and games have already been readied for its first mixed-reality headset. These will be available in addition to the one million Vision Pro-compatible apps already available across iOS and iPadOS. Streaming apps including Disney+ and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max have all been optimised to take advantage of the Vision Pro's spatial interface. For gaming enthusiasts, the Vision Pro offers over 250 Apple Arcade titles.

Through a new post on its newsroom site, Apple revealed that more than 600 apps and games optimised for the Vision Pro will be available starting on Friday. These new apps have native support for the visionOS operating system and they are available in addition to the one million Vision Pro-compatible apps already available in the App Store. "These incredible apps will change how we experience entertainment, music, and games; spark our imaginations with new ways to learn and explore; unlock productivity like never before; and so much more. Developers are already capturing the promise of spatial computing, and we can't wait to see what they create next”, said Susan Prescott, Vice President of Developer Relations at Apple.

Apple Vision Pro users will have access to several streaming apps including PGA TOUR Vision, NBA, MLB, CBS, Paramount+, NBC, NBC Sports, Peacock, FOX Sports, and the UFC. They can also avail of apps from cable providers like Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios. Warner Bros. Discovery's Max will display select titles in 4K resolution with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos 2.

Productivity apps ready for the Vision Pro include Microsoft 365 productivity apps, Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and more. Also, users can access Slack, Notion, and Todoist on the headset.

More than 250 Apple Arcade games will also work on the Vision Pro. The catalogue includes Super Fruit Ninja, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers and more.

Users will be able to shop through J.Crew Virtual Closet, Mytheresa: Luxury Experience, Decathlon, and Lowe's Style Studio with live consolation and demo through the mixed reality headset. Music apps built for the Apple Vision Pro include NowPlaying, STAGE+, Spool, Animoog Galaxy and AmazeVR Concerts. Users can also access wellness apps like Healium, Lungy: Spaces, Odio, and Endel.

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,90,000) with 256GB storage in the US. It will go on sale on Friday through US Apple Store locations as well as through the company's web store. Pre-orders for the headset were opened on January 19.

Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro Specifications, Apple, VisionOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
