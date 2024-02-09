Technology News

iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Feature Dynamic Island, Might Offer iPhone 16-Like Design

Apple's Dynamic Island debuted with iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 February 2024 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March 2022

Highlights
  • The launch of the iPhone SE has been delayed several times
  • We are not certain about the launch timeline of the iPhone SE
  • Dynamic Island is available on iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 Pro models
iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The affordable iPhone model has been delayed several times and is now speculated to be released sometime in 2025. Early leaks said that the device would borrow the design language of the iPhone 14 but a new rumour suggests Apple will ditch the notch on the upcoming iPhone SE's display entirely in favour of the Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island, which can display important notifications, debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple last year expanded the feature to all iPhone 15 models.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on X claimed that the iPhone SE 4 "could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development." The upcoming handset is likely to feature a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models. The fourth-generation model of the iPhone SE is tipped to get Dynamic Island on the display, which will house the Face ID and selfie camera. The tipster has also included a sketch to add credibility to the rumour. The handset was initially speculated to come with an iPhone 14-like design.

Further, the tipster states that the iPhone SE 4 will have dimensions similar to the iPhone XR. However, the tipster suggests considering the rumours with a pinch of salt "since it is still early to talk and have certainties about it."

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island functionality with iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. The pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen offers quick access to Apple Pay transactions, low battery warnings, AirDrop transfers, Apple Maps directions, incoming phone calls, music tracks, SharePlay sessions, screen recordings and more. In 2023, Apple retained the feature on the iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, while also extending it to the ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 15‌ Plus

As per past reports, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel. It is expected to come with Apple's in-house 5G modem chip. It is expected to pack a USB Type-C port for charging.

The iPhone SE 4 is believed to see light in 2025 at the earliest. The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
