Technology News

MediaTek Shifts Focus to Cars, AI Amid Supply Glut in Smartphone Market

MediaTek is investing heavily in AI because the new areas the company is focusing on are all related to computing, Tsai said.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2023 21:50 IST
MediaTek Shifts Focus to Cars, AI Amid Supply Glut in Smartphone Market

MediaTek, among others, is rushing to claim the support for generative artificial intelligence

Highlights
  • Smartphone demand has remained lacklustre in the first quarter
  • Demand for certain electronics is weaker than we expected
  • MediaTek expects signs of recovery later this year

Taiwan's top chip design company MediaTek is focusing more resources on chips for cars and AI computing as its smartphone clients face a supply glut and inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty dent demand for consumer electronics.

"We are definitely moving our resources very, very rapidly towards the automotive and computing areas, because those areas will provide our growth in the next three to five years," MediaTek Chief Executive Rick Tsai told an earnings call.

"In this very demanding environment, we are not reducing people. We're not increasing either. The critical thing is to allocate those precious resources," he said.

Tsai said everyone, including MediaTek, was rushing to claim that they were able to support generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT.

"We're confident that we will be able to provide the capability to our customers," Tsai said.

MediaTek is investing heavily in AI because the new areas the company is focusing on are all related to computing, Tsai said. The development of autonomous vehicles, for instance, requires AI chips.

While smartphone demand has remained lacklustre in the first quarter, the company expects signs of recovery later this year.

"Demand for certain consumer electronics such as smartphones is weaker than we expected," Tsai said. "As customers remain cautious about future demand, we expect our mobile revenue to be flattish in the second quarter and to improve in the second half."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, AI, ChatGPT, auto, smartphones
Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
Google's Motion to Dismiss Advertising Antitrust Case Denied by US Judge

Related Stories

MediaTek Shifts Focus to Cars, AI Amid Supply Glut in Smartphone Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  3. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  4. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Here's How Much Apple Store Employees Are Reportedly Earning in India
  7. Google Pixel 7a May Get This New Colour Option: Check Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  9. Here's When the Sony Xperia 1 V Will Debut
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold To Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Here's What Microsoft Can Do in $69 Billion Activision Deal After UK Ban
  2. Google's Motion to Dismiss Advertising Antitrust Case Denied by US Judge
  3. MediaTek Shifts Focus to Cars, AI Amid Supply Glut in Smartphone Market
  4. Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
  5. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed
  6. Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display May Launch in Second Half of 2025
  7. Mastercard Plans to Expand Crypto Payment Card Programme With New Tie-Ups
  8. Realme 11 Series, Realme Narzo N53 to Be Launched in India in May: Report
  9. Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Nware After UK Blocks Activision Acquisition
  10. Windows 10 Feature Updates Discontinued by Microsoft Ahead of End of Support in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.