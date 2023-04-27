iPhone 15 Pro lineup is expected to launch later this year alongside. The series is expected to include a base iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro, and a high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could also bear the iPhone 15 Ultra moniker. The Pro models were previously reported to be equipped with solid-state haptic volume buttons replacing the traditional ones. However, multiple reports later suggested that Apple will retain the traditional two-button design for the volume controllers. A new report suggests the same, citing new CAD render leaks.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will come with the traditional volume buttons instead of the previously speculated singular solid-state haptic button. The change is attributed to production concerns. Incorporating the new buttons would require Apple to install three new haptic engines within the iPhone hardware, and that would end up delaying the production timeline, the report states.

Recent reports suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models of the upcoming Apple flagship series of smartphones will retain the two-button design for the volume rocker. Today's report backs up that claim. The CAD files in the report also show a new mute button, which is expected to be similar to the customisable Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button will reportedly be present only in the Pro variants, whereas the non-Pro models are said to retain the mute switch.

The report adds that the camera bumps on the iPhone 15 Pro models are still expected to be considerably large, but not as exaggerated as previous leaks have suggested. The Pro Max model also seems to sport a relatively larger camera bump, affirming earlier reports of the phone being equipped with up to 5-6x optical zoom-enabled periscope lenses.

Apart from the camera module and volume button changes, the new CAD renders also show very thin bezels, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, which was speculated to feature on the iPhone 15 series since Apple agreed to comply with a European Union law. However, the lineup will reportedly come with company-certified cables that will ensure maximum charging and transfer speeds. The frames of the iPhone 15 Pro handsets also appear more rounded than the current iPhone 14 series.

