Boat on Thursday announced the launch of a its "Stream Edition" earphones and headphones in India. The company announced limited edition versions of its Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, Airdopes 411 ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style earphones have been launched in India. The new audio products were introduced in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and will go on sale starting December 20 in the country through the company website and major e-commerce sites. The Boat Nirvana 751 ANC has 10ATM water resistance, while the Airdopes 411 ANC and Rockerz 333 Pro IPX4 and IPX5 build respectively.

Boat Stream Edition Nirvana 751 ANC, Airdopes 411 ANC and Rockerz 333 Pro price, availability

The Stream Edition Boat Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones are priced at Rs. 3,999. The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 2,999. Meanwhile, the Boat Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style earphones are priced at Rs. 1,699.

The Netflix-themed limited edition audio products will go on sale starting December 20 via Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Boat Nirvana 751 ANC specifications, features

Like other TWS headphones by Boat, the Nirvana 751 feature ANC support and has a foldable design. They feature 40mm, drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. The over-ear headphones are claimed to eliminate surround sound by up to 33dB for a better audio experience. The signal-to-noise ratio is 80dB. They have a 10ATM water resistance certification as well.

Boat's Netflix-themed 'Stream Edition' ANC headphones and earphones

Photo Credit: Boat

The Boat Nirvana 751 ANC have Bluetooth v5 connectivity for pairing with nearby devices with a range of 10 metres. The headphones support USB Type-C charging and are said to offer up to 65 hours of battery life with ANC on. The battery charging time of Nirvana 751 ANC is said to be one hour.

Boat Airdopes 411 ANC specifications, features

On the specifications front, Boat Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers. The earbuds have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and have an ergonomic design. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. There are touch controls on the earbuds that allow users to accept and reject calls and change music tracks.

The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 17.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. Each earbud features a 37mAh battery while the charging case carries a 320mAh battery. The case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable. The charging time of earbuds are said to be 1.5 hours, while with the case it is 2 hours.

Boat Rockerz 333 Pro specifications features

The Boat Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style wireless earphones are powered by dual 10mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 98dB, and an impedance of 32 Ohms. The pair has a lightweight ergonomic design. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for pairing with nearby devices and offer connectivity for a range of 10 metres. The earphones are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. The wireless earphones have a magnetic switch for hassle-free connection with devices.

The Boat Rockerz 333 Pro earphones pack a 150mAh battery capacity and include a USB Type-C port for charging. The total charge time is advertised to be about one hour. The neckband is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of talk time with 60 percent volume. Further, Boat states that a 10-minute charge gives the earphones up to 20 hours of playback time.

