Boat has launched its new PartyPal series in India with eight party speakers, namely the PartyPal 650, PartyPal 600 Plus, PartyPal 500, PartyPal 390 Plus, PartyPal 230, PartyPal Boom, PartyPal Ultra and PartyPal Rumbl. The lineup supports features such as Boat Signature Sound, karaoke tools, RGB lighting, Bluetooth connectivity and microphone support, depending on the model. The PartyPal speakers are aimed at karaoke sessions, home parties and larger gatherings, with prices starting at Rs. 9,499.

Boat PartyPal Series Price in India, Availability

The Boat PartyPal 650 is priced at Rs. 23,999, followed by the PartyPal 600 Plus at Rs. 21,999 and the PartyPal 500 at Rs. 18,999. The PartyPal 390 Plus costs Rs. 13,449, while the PartyPal 230 is the most affordable model at Rs. 9,499.

Notably, a company representative confirmed that the PartyPal Boom, PartyPal Ultra and PartyPal Rumbl are offline-only models. Specifications for these three speakers and the PartyPal 230 were not available at the time of writing.

The company says the Boat PartyPal range is available for purchase through its official website, Amazon India, Flipkart and leading retail outlets across the country.

Boat PartyPal Series Features, Specifications

The latest Boat PartyPal series offers Bluetooth connectivity, multiple playback options, and microphone support, with features varying by model. Select speakers also support guitar input, TWS pairing, recording, FM radio and the Boat Hearables App. The range includes karaoke features, while selected models offer RGB lighting.

Boat PartyPal 650

The Boat PartyPal 650 combines two 8-inch speaker drivers with two 2-inch tweeters and delivers 300W RMS output. It supports Boat Signature Sound, Karaoke ProTuner, built-in DJ tracks and a Bass Drop Pad, along with dynamic RGB lighting and controls through the Boat Hearables App. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB, TF card, AUX, guitar input, wired microphone input and TWS, with a range of up to 10 metres. The speaker comes with two UHF wireless microphones and measures 720x357x330mm. Built-in wheels aid portability, while playback lasts up to five hours.

Boat PartyPal 600 Plus

The Boat PartyPal 600 Plus has two 10-inch woofers, a 2.5-inch mid-range speaker and a 2-inch tweeter, with 220W RMS output. It supports Boat Signature Sound, dynamic lighting, TWS, wireless microphones, recording and the Boat Hearables App. The speaker offers Bluetooth 5.3, USB, TF card, AUX and guitar connectivity. It measures 900x365x350mm and has a 7,500mAh battery rated at 12V, with charging taking up to seven hours. The box includes a wireless microphone, power cable, AUX cable and user manual.

Boat PartyPal 500

The Boat PartyPal 500 delivers 200W RMS through its speaker system and supports Boat Signature Sound, Karaoke Auto-Tuner, UHF microphone connectivity, RGB lighting, TWS and FM radio. It also offers controls for volume, bass, treble, playback and tracks. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3 with a range of up to 10 metres, USB, AUX, memory card, and wired microphone support. The speaker measures 708x385x355mm and supports smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Boat PartyPal 390 Plus

The Boat PartyPal 390 Plus features two 8-inch drivers and a 2-inch tweeter, with a frequency response of 45Hz to 20kHz. It supports Boat Signature Sound, wired microphones, guitar input, recording, FM radio and TWS. Bluetooth 5.3 provides a range of up to 10 metres, while USB, TF card, and AUX ports provide additional connectivity. The speaker measures 325x315x460mm.