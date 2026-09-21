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  • Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Crest AI is also available on the Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC and Nirvana Ion ANC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 19:11 IST
Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat's Airdopes Prime 800D earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance

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Highlights
  • The Airdopes Prime 800D supports Bluetooth 6.1
  • The earbuds offer Multipoint Connectivity and Google Fast Pair
  • The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Audio
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Boat has launched the Airdopes Prime 800D true wireless stereo earbuds in India, introducing the company's Crest AI platform built with Google Gemini. The earbuds feature Dolby Audio, 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 6.1 and up to 45 hours of playback. Crest AI adds voice-based access to information, productivity tools and real-time translation. Boat has also extended Crest AI to the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC and Nirvana Ion ANC. The three models are available through Boat's website and major e-commerce platforms.

Boat Airdopes Prime 800D Price and Availability

Boat has priced the Airdopes Prime 800D at Rs. 1,999 in India, while the official website also lists a separate non-AI variant at Rs. 1,599. Both variants come in Raven Black, Royal Blue and Swedish Blue finishes. The earbuds are available through the company's website and leading e-commerce platforms.

Crest AI is also available on the Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC and Nirvana Ion ANC. All three models are available through its website and leading e-commerce platforms. Boat said more Crest AI-powered products are planned for its upcoming device portfolio.

Boat Airdopes Prime 800D Features

The Boat Airdopes Prime 800D features 11mm dynamic drivers with Boat Signature Sound. They also support Dolby Audio, HiFi DSP Core and 24-bit Spatial Audio for audio playback. For calls, the earbuds use four AI-ENx microphones with AI-powered noise reduction. They also support Adaptive EQ, which adjusts the audio output based on the user's hearing profile.

The Airdopes Prime 800D earbuds support Google Fast Pair and In-Ear Detection, while the Boat Hearables app lets users customise touch controls, adjust audio settings, run diagnostics and install firmware updates. They also support Multipoint Connectivity, allowing them to stay connected to two devices at the same time.

Boat's Airdopes Prime 800D supports Bluetooth 6.1 and offers a 45ms low-latency mode for gaming. Boat's Crest AI platform, built with Google Gemini, adds voice-based features including Crest Ask for AI conversations, G-Assist for Gmail, Tasks and Calendar integration, and Crest Translate for real-time translation across more than 25 languages.

For battery, the Airdopes Prime 800D earbuds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of playback at 60 percent volume, including the charging case. The case has a 500mAh battery, while each earbud packs a 50mAh cell. The earbuds take around 30 minutes to charge, while the case takes about 1.5 hours. Boat's ASAP Charge feature is claimed to provide up to four hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

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Further reading: Boat Airdopes Prime 800D, Boat Airdopes Prime 800D Price in India, Boat Airdopes Prime 800D India Launch, Boat Airdopes Prime 800D Features, Crest AI, Boat, Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, Boat Nirvana Ion ANC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
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