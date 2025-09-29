Technology News
English Edition
CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

The CMF Headphone Pro features a customisable button for accessing Spatial Audio or AI features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Headphone Pro are launched in Dark Grey, Light Green and Light Grey colourways

Highlights
  • CMF Headphone Pro is the first over-ear ANC headphones from CMF
  • CMF Headphone Pro supports the LDAC codec
  • The headphones come with intuitive controls
CMF launched its first pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, expanding its audio lineup on Monday. It comes in three colourways and are equipped with 40mm drivers. The CMF Headphone Pro supports up to 40dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), and Hi-Res Audio playback along with the LDAC codec. The CMF Headphone Pro headphones are advertised to deliver up to 100 hours of audio playback and up to 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. The company has also unveiled Interchangeable cushions with the headphones. 

CMF Headphone Pro Price, Availability

CMF Headphone Pro price is set at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in the US, while the headphones are more expensive in other regions. They cost EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and GBP 79 (roughly Rs. 9,420) in Europe and the UK, respectively. The headphones will be available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey colourways. 

The company says that the new CMF Headphone Pro will go on sale in the UK and the European Union today, while customers in the US will have to wait until October 7. It will be sold via the Nothing website and select partners. There's no word on when the CMF Headphone Pro will be launched in other markets, including India.

CMF Headphone Pro Features, Specifications

The CMF Headphone Pro is the first pair of over-ear wireless headphones from CMF with support for ANC. It comes with swappable ear cushions that allow users to change the look of their headphones and to customise sound according to their personal needs. The interchangeable cushions are available in Light Green and Orange shades.

The CMF Headphone Pro has a Roller dial that lets users adjust volume, toggle ANC, and play or pause music. An Energy Slider allows users to select bass and treble levels based on the track they are listening to. Further, there is a customisable button that offers quick access to features like Spatial Audio or instant AI assistant activation.

Users can customise the CMF Headphone Pro controls using the Nothing X app. Like the Nothing Headphone 1, the newly launched wireless accessory offers ANC that is claimed to reduce up to 40dB of unwanted ambient sound. The Hybrid ANC feature allows wearers to pick from three levels of noise control.

The CMF Headphone Pro features 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms for reduced distortion and sharper clarity. The setup includes a 16.5mm copper voice coil, precision bass duct, and a dual-chamber design. It supports SBC and LDAC audio codecs, along with Hi-Res audio playback. Users can also set up a Personal Sound profile.

CMF claims the Headphone Pro delivers up to 100 hours of playback and 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. Playback time drops to 50 hours when ANC is enabled. It supports USB Type-C connectivity for audio playback, as well as charging. They are advertised to deliver up to five hours of playtime with five minutes of quick charging, and a full charge takes around two hours.

Comments

Further reading: CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Headphone Pro Price, CMF Headphone Pro Specifications, CMF
CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
