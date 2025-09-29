Technology News
English Edition
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 kicked off on September 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 16:19 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer up to Rs. 1,500 discount with credit card EMI transactions

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to conclude next month, the company revealed via the dedicated microsite for the sale. While the sale kicked off on September 23, Flipkart Black and VIP subscribers could access the deals and offers 24 hours before other customers. Flipkart has listed several electronics such as smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops at discounted prices. Till the sale event is live, customers can avail themselves of cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit and debit cards discounts.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Will End Early Next Month

The e-commerce giant has updated the dedicated microsite for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 to reveal that the sale event will end on October 2. The sale event began on September 23, and today marked its sixth day. For the duration of the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the company is giving customers the opportunity to get a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

flipkart big billion days sale 2025 end date inline Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is offering smartphones at discounted prices
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

According to the company, buyers can save up to Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,000 on credit card non-EMI transactions. With just four days left, you still have a chance to grab the best deals on phones, like iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S25+, Poco F7 5G, and more.

Till October 2, Flipkart Black subscribers can get last year's iPhone 16 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 85,999, for the base 128GB option. On top of this, buyers can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off while purchasing the phone using a credit or debit card of ICICI Bank or Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available with a slashed price tag of Rs. 94,900.

Coming to iPhone 14 and iPhone 16, the base variants of the handsets are being offered during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 at discounted prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 51,999, respectively. You can also check out the best deals on Poco phones here.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

Read detailed Poco F7 5G review
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
