Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India

CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India

CMF has also announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with Optiemus Infracom.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 12:24 IST
CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India

Nothing's CEO and Co-Founder Carl Pei launched CMF in India two years ago

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF is set to launch its Headphone Pro in India on September 29
  • Nothing's new joint venture plans to create over 1,800 jobs in India
  • Nothing and CMF devices are primarily manufactured in India
Advertisement

CMF is now an independent subsidiary of Nothing, the London-based smartphone maker, the company announced on Thursday via a press release. The former sub-brand of the Carl Pei-led UK technology firm has shifted its end-to-end smartphone manufacturing operations to India, months after reports that it was hiring new employees in India. The company has now confirmed that the newly spun-off subsidiary will be headquartered in the country. CMF has also announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to produce its devices in India.

CMF Will Manufacture Its Phones, Wearables in India

According to a press release, Nothing has spun off its erstwhile affordable sub-brand CMF as an independent subsidiary. The new venture will be headquartered in India, with its end-to-end smartphone and wearable manufacturing, operations, and research and development (R&D) based in the country. On top of this, Carl Pei-led Nothing and Optiemus Infracom have announced a new joint venture to make CMF-branded electronics in India.

Together, Nothing and Optiemus plan to invest over $100 million (roughly Rs. 887 crore) in India, while creating more than 1,800 jobs, in the next three years. The London-based tech firm claims that it has already invested over $200 million (about Rs. 1,774 crore) in the country.

This comes after Nothing appointed, in May, the former Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon, as CMF by Nothing's Vice President of Business. The company claimed that the move aimed to drive its growth, while establishing India as a launchpad for CMF's global expansion plans. Tandon joined Poco India in 2022, serving as the country head for more than three years before exiting the company to join CMF By Nothing as its executive.

Earlier this year, in July, the former affordable Nothing sub-brand, CMF, shifted its global marketing operations to India. As part of its expansion, the company listed several job openings on its website, like project managers, PR managers, social media content producers, and marketing managers. CMF and its parent company, Nothing, assemble their smartphones, wearables, and other products at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

The company is one of the beneficiaries of the Indian government's flagship production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, which aims to boost the country's manufacturing capabilities as part of the umbrella Make in India mission.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF, CMF by Nothing, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Budget Projector Deals You Can’t Miss During the Ongoing Sale
Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' Issue on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units

Related Stories

CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  3. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Samsung Announces One UI 8 Release Schedule for Galaxy Devices in India
  5. Qualcomm Unveils Its New Snapdragon Processor for Flagship Mobile Devices
  6. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature
  2. iOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Better Support for Other Smartwatches; Testers Get Access to New Apple Music Gestures
  3. Microsoft Adds OpenAI-Rival Anthropic’s Claude AI Models to Copilot
  4. Apple Explains Reason Behind 'Scratchgate' Issue on iPhone 17 Pro Demo Units
  5. CMF by Nothing to Operate as Independent Subsidiary With Manufacturing, Operations Based in India
  6. Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Sets Fall 2026 Launch Window
  7. Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Wireless Keyboard With LightCharge Technology Launched: Price, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays, 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in Three Sizes
  9. Xiaomi Pad Mini Launched With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Snapdragon X2 Elite Series Processors Announced With 45 TOPS AI Performance for Powering Windows PCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »