Instagram is testing a Reels-first layout in mobile apps in India. The Meta-owned platform confirmed on Monday that it is running this experiment with a small group of users, who will see a new platform design where the app directly opens the Reels tab first. The new layout also features Stories on top to allow users the flexibility to check what their friends and followed accounts have posted. Interestingly, this same layout was introduced by the company earlier this month when it launched the dedicated iPad app.

Instagram Could Widely Implement the Reels-First Design

In a press release, the social media platform highlighted that Reels was one of its most popular features, with more than 4.5 billion reshares witnessed each day across all Meta apps. Instagram DMs were also found to be the most popular way to share Reels with one another.

The under-testing interface design from the company is an attempt to make it easier for users to access their favourite features more easily on the app. The new layout is currently being tested with a small group of users. When these users open the app, they will be directly taken to the Reels tab as new videos start playing, similar to the iPad app. They can start scrolling to see new content.

Interestingly, Instagram said that the page will also show Stories, something which is not currently available. This would also allow users to quickly check any new updates from their friends and followed accounts. Other highlights of the new layout include single-swipe access to the DMs in the navigation bar from any page of the app, as well as a new Following tab with additional options to view content from the accounts a user follows.

The latter will include an All option, which shows recommended posts and Reels from followed accounts, and a Friends option that shows recommended posts and Reels from accounts a user follows who also follow them back. Another Latest option has also been added, which shows chronological posts and Reels from the followed accounts.

Furthermore, the new layout will also enable users to swipe between all tabs, making navigation across the app easier. “We're excited to test this experience in India because of the vast and culturally diverse Reels content created here, much of which our global community truly enjoys and connects over,” Instagram said.