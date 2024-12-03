Technology News
English Edition
  Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Earbuds X8 come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 18:53 IST
Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Earbuds X8 come in gold and purple colour options

Highlights
  • Honor ships the Earbuds X8 with four preset EQ modes
  • The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Honor Earbuds X8 earphones come with 41mAh batteries each
Honor Earbuds X8 TWS earphones were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Honor 300 series of smartphones. The smart audio wearables are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and come with a Golden Ear Certification that is said to offer users an immersive sound experience. They support AI-backed noise reduction features and four EQ presets. The earphones come with an in-ear design and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. They succeed the Honor Earbuds X7, which were unveiled in the country in May.

Honor Earbuds X8 Price, Availability

Honor Earbuds X8 price in China is set at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500). The earphones will start shipping on December 6. They are currently available for pre-order via the Honor China e-store, where they can currently be booked at a special pre-sale price of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The headsets are offered in gold and purple colour options. 

Honor Earbuds X8 Specifications, Features

The Honor Earbuds X8 earphones have an in-ear design and 10mm dynamic driver units. The earphones come with a Golden Ear Certification, which is said to provide users with an immersive sound experience. They have touch control sensors on the stem of the earbuds. They support AI-backed noise reduction technology, which is claimed to offer users clearer calls

Honor ships the Earbuds X8 with four preset EQ modes — Powerful Bass, Warm Vocals, Classical Soundtrack, and Bright High Notes. These can be toggled through the Honor Smart Space application. The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well as audio codecs SBC and AAC. They support Google Fast Pair and dual device connectivity features as well.

The Honor Earbuds X8 earphones come with 41mAh batteries each, while the charging case carries a 510mAh cell. Only the earphones are said to provide up to nine hours of playback time on a single charge, while they are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, with the case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide up to three hours of usage time.

Honor Earbuds X8 measure 33.66 x 17.82 x 18.14mm in size and weigh 3.8g each. Meanwhile, the charging case measures 52.91 x 61.95 x 23.80 in size and weighs 33.9g without the earphones.

Honor Earbuds X8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Honor Earbuds X8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Honor Earbuds X8, Honor Earbuds X8 launch, Honor Earbuds X8 price, HONOR EarBuds X8 features, HONOR EarBuds X8 specifications, Honor Earbuds X7, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Earbuds X8 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
