Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled

Honor X9c Smart carries a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 December 2024 19:29 IST
Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9c Smart comes in Moonlight White and Ocean Cyan shades

Highlights
  • Honor X9c Smart carries a 16-megapixel seflie shooter
  • The phone has a 5-star SGS Comprehensive Reliability Certification
  • The Honor X9c Smart ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
Honor X9c Smart has been unveiled in Malaysia. The phone is powered by a MediaTek DImensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It carries a 108-megapixel main rear camera and a 5,800mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The handset arrives with an ultra-bounce anti-drop technology and scratch resistance. It has a Magic Capsule feature, which is a collapsible notification bar similar to Apple's Dynamic Island feature on iPhone. Notably, the Honor X9c was launched in select global markets in November.

Honor X9c Smart Specifications, Features

The Honor X9c Smart sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 850nits peak brightness, and dynamic, DC flicker-free dimming. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Honor X9c Smart carries a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor with f/1.75 aperture and 3x lossless zoom. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It is equipped with AI-backed imaging and editing tools.

The Honor X9c Smart is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is said to come with a scratch-resistant build, which is claimed to endure 3,000 cycles of steel-wool friction. The phone measures 165.98 x 75.8 x 7.88mm in size and weighs 193g.

Notably, the Honor X9c has an IP65M-rated build for dust and 360-degree water resistance. But the Honor X9c Smart is not "professionally water resistant," the official listing confirmed.

Honor has not yet announced the pricing details of the X9c Smart handset. It is listed on the Honor Malaysia website in an 8GB + 256GB configuration. The phone is offered in Moonlight White and Ocean Cyan colourways.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled
