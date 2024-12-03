Honor MagicBook X16 Plus 2025 and Honor MagicBook X14 Plus 2025 laptops were launched in China Monday alongside the Honor 300 series smartphones. The new Honor laptops come with Intel Core 5-220H processors and include IPS screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2.8K resolution. They run on Windows 11 Home and feature a backlit keyboard. The Honor MagicBook X16 Plus packs a 75Wh battery, while the Honor MagicBook X14 Plus features a 60Wh battery. The laptops pack up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Price, Availability

Honor's MagicBook X14 Plus is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. Rs. 57,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. The top-end 32GB RAM + 1TB model is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. Rs. 60,000).

The Honor MagicBook X16 Plus is priced at CNY 5,099 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB model and CNY 5,399 for the 32GB RAM + 1TB variant. They are unveiled in Light Sea Blue and Starry Sky Grey colour options. The laptops are currently up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from December 12 via Honor Mall.

Honor MagicBook X16 Plus, MagicBook X14 Plus Specifications

The Honor MagicBook X16 Plus features a 16-inch IPS display with 2.5K (1600X2560 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and 430nits brightness. The display is touted to deliver a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The Honor MagicBook X14 Plus 2025, on the other hand, has a 14-inch 2.8K display with similar features. Both models run on an Intel Core 5 220H processor with Intel Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Honor MagicBook X16 Plus and MagicBook X14 Plus run on Windows 11. The laptops come with a full-size backlit keyboard and support a 5-point Touch trackpad. Both models feature a 720p Web camera. They have dual speakers and dual microphones. Connectivity options on the devices include Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and Wi-Fi 5. Sensors onboard include hall sensor, and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Honor has packed a 60Wh battery on the MagicBook X14 Plus. The MagicBook X16 Plus, on the other hand, is backed by a 75Wh battery. The former is said to provide up to 11 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the latter is claimed to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback time on a single charge.