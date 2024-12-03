Technology News
Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Launched With 5,300mAh Batteries: Price, Specifications

Honor 300 runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 December 2024 12:01 IST
Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Launched With 5,300mAh Batteries: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 300 Ultra runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0

Highlights
  • Honor 300 series has IP65-rated build
  • The vanilla model only gets 100W wired charging support
  • Honor 300 has a dual rear camera unit
Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 were launched in China Monday. All three phones feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. They run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets and ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. The Honor 300 series smartphones feature full-HD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They have an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build and carry 5,300mAh battery units.

Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Price

The Honor 300 Ultra is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It comes in Camellia White and Ink Rock Black colors.

The Honor 300 Pro's 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000), while the 12GB + 512 GB and 16GB + 512 GB versions cost CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,999) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. It is offered in Chakaqing, Starlight Sand, and Ink Rock Black shades. 

The Honor 300 is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 22,999) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 2,499, CNY 2,799 and CNY 2,999, (roughly Rs. 22,999 to Rs. 34,000) respectively. The base model is available in Chakaqing, Jade Dragon Snow, Mountain Ash, and Ink Rock Black colourways. 

Honor 300 Ultra Specifications

The dual SIM Honor 300 Ultra runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x 2,700 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Honor 300 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.95 aperture and OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with autofocus. It carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Honor 300 Ultra include Bluetooth 5.3, BeiDou, GPS, AGPS, Galileo, NFC, Glonass, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, and OTG. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor, flicker sensor, colour temperature sensor, gyroscope, gesture sensor, gravity sensor and proximity light sensor. The phone comes with an IP65-rated build.

The Honor 300 Ultra carries a 5,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Specifications

The Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 have the same SIM and software specifications as the Ultra model. The Pro model ships with the same 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224x 2,700 pixels) display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla Honor 300 gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200x 2,644 pixels) display and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

The Honor 300 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. The Honor 300 Pro features a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. Both handsets boast a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the two phones are identical to the Ultra model, as are the sensors. The Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro keep the same 5,300mAh battery. The Pro variant supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, while the vanilla model only gets 100W wired charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
