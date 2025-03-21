Huawei FreeBuds 6 were launched in China on Thursday alongside the Huawei Pura X foldable smartphone. The TWS earphones come in a water-drop shape with a semi-open ear design. They are claimed to be smaller and lighter than preceding models. They are equipped with dual drivers including 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters. Together with the case, they are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 36 hours. The FreeBuds 6 come with support for several AI-backed features as well.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 Price, Availability

Huawei FreeBuds 6 price in China is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,900). The TWS earphones are offered in Aurora Purple, Sky White, and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are currently available for pre-order in the country via the Huawei China e-store and will go on sale on March 28.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 earphones feature a water-drop shape and a semi-open ear design. They are claimed to have been designed based on data from many ear shapes. The ear stems are 12 percent smaller and they weigh nine percent lighter than the earlier iteration of the Huawei Freebuds, according to the company. Each earphone measures 30.6x18.5x24mm in size and weighs about 4.9g.

These headsets have dual drivers including 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters. The company claims that the Huawei FreeBuds 6 are the industry's first semi-open dual-unit TWS earphones. They offer HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless certifications. The company says that it teamed up with the Central Conservatory of Music's chief tuning team to create the classical and balanced preset EQ modes.

The semi-open TWS earphones from Huawei support ultra-wideband real-time hearing optimisation, which helps adjust the sound between 50Hz to 2kHz frequencies based on volume, ear canal shape, and wearing position. They support up to 95dB noise and up to 8m/s wind noise cancellation. Smart Volume controls help adjust volume based on ambient disturbance and noise level.

Huawei reveals that the FreeBuds 6 allow users to answer or reject calls with a shake or a nod of their head. They support several AI features as well like AI assistant Celia which can help with the translation of 21 languages. The earbuds support Star Flash precision tracking, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-device connectivity and up to 90ms low latency.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 earphones carry a 39.5mAh battery each, while the charging case has a 510mAh cell. They are said to offer a playback time of up to six hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours total usage with the case. The earbuds also offer support for smart charging, which is said to identify the user's charging habits and control charging limits accordingly to increase battery life by 37 percent.

