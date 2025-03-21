Apple is working on a new foldable iPhone, according to recent reports, and one of the company's suppliers could stand to benefit from the use of a specific material. According to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, smartphones from other brands will also attempt to use the new material on their handsets, in order to compete with the purported foldable iPhone. Apple has yet to announce plans to launch a foldable phone, which is tipped to launch by the end of 2026.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Feature Hinges Built With Liquid Metal Material

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo claims that Apple supplier Dongguan Yi'an Technology, a firm that is expected to supply components for the company's first foldable device, will benefit from the use of liquid metal on its bearings. Yi'an Technology is said to be the exclusive supplier of the material, which might be used on the core components of the folding device, which is said to be an iPhone.

According to the analyst, Apple will rely on Yi'an Technology for the liquid metal material, which will be used to enhance the folding smartphone's durability. It could also be used to minimise the presence of a crease on the inner screen.

Kuo claims that Yi'an Technology supplied Apple with over 10 million shafts, a component used in the hinge on the foldable phone, by the end of last year. The company is said to process the new component using die casting.

This isn't the first time that Apple has used a component made using liquid metal material. According to Kuo, the company's SIM ejector tool is also made using the same material. However, its use on the foldable iPhone, which is expected to arrive towards the end of 2024, could result in a major advantage for the Chinese supplier.

The analyst says that Yi'an Technology could see its revenue increase by up to 200 percent, based on the materials supplied for the foldable iPhone. It could generate revenue worth CNY 1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,780 crore) to 2 billion (roughly Rs. 2,370 crore).

According to recent reports, Apple's foldable iPhone could resemble the Oppo Find N, but with a shorter and thicker build. It is said to feature a 5.49-inch cover display, and 7.74-inch display on the inside. The company is expected to launch its first foldable next year, followed by a foldable MacBook and an iPad model.