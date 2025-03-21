Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's could use the same material used on its SIM ejector tool on the hinge of its first foldable iPhone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2025 14:41 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's first foldable iPhone is said to resemble the Oppo Find N

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch a foldable iPhone by the end of 2026
  • An analyst says Apple will use liquid metal for the hinge on its foldable
  • Apple's supplier is likely to gain from the company's use of the material
Advertisement

Apple is working on a new foldable iPhone, according to recent reports, and one of the company's suppliers could stand to benefit from the use of a specific material. According to details shared by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, smartphones from other brands will also attempt to use the new material on their handsets, in order to compete with the purported foldable iPhone. Apple has yet to announce plans to launch a foldable phone, which is tipped to launch by the end of 2026.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Feature Hinges Built With Liquid Metal Material

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo claims that Apple supplier Dongguan Yi'an Technology, a firm that is expected to supply components for the company's first foldable device, will benefit from the use of liquid metal on its bearings. Yi'an Technology is said to be the exclusive supplier of the material, which might be used on the core components of the folding device, which is said to be an iPhone.

According to the analyst, Apple will rely on Yi'an Technology for the liquid metal material, which will be used to enhance the folding smartphone's durability. It could also be used to minimise the presence of a crease on the inner screen.

Kuo claims that Yi'an Technology supplied Apple with over 10 million shafts, a component used in the hinge on the foldable phone, by the end of last year. The company is said to process the new component using die casting.

This isn't the first time that Apple has used a component made using liquid metal material. According to Kuo, the company's SIM ejector tool is also made using the same material. However, its use on the foldable iPhone, which is expected to arrive towards the end of 2024, could result in a major advantage for the Chinese supplier.

The analyst says that Yi'an Technology could see its revenue increase by up to 200 percent, based on the materials supplied for the foldable iPhone. It could generate revenue worth CNY 1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,780 crore) to 2 billion (roughly Rs. 2,370 crore).

According to recent reports, Apple's foldable iPhone could resemble the Oppo Find N, but with a shorter and thicker build. It is said to feature a 5.49-inch cover display, and 7.74-inch display on the inside. The company is expected to launch its first foldable next year, followed by a foldable MacBook and an iPad model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, iPhone, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Anthropic Upgrades Claude AI Chatbot With Web Search Capability

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 India Launch Date Announced; Battery Capacity Teased
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Sky Force, Wicked, Anora, Officer on Duty, and More
  3. Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC DebutsÂ 
  6. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to Include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Models
  7. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked
  8. Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Inner Display Launched
  9. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India
  10. Airtel and Vi Introduce Prepaid Packs With JioHotstar Ahead of IPL
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds 6 With Semi-Open Design, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Global Launch Date Announced; Unboxing Video Leaked Online
  3. Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) Roll Out Prepaid Plans With JioHotstar Subscription Ahead of IPL 2025
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Use Liquid Metal Materials for Improved Durability: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Found to Have Violated Indian Quality Control Rules During Warehouse Raids
  6. Anthropic Upgrades Claude AI Chatbot With Web Search Capability
  7. Apple Losing Over $1 Billion a Year on Apple TV+ Streaming Service: Report
  8. Ola Electric Says Government Sought Information on Sales-Registration Data Mismatch
  9. iQOO Z10 Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11; Battery Capacity Revealed
  10. Microsoft Pushing for More Films, TV Shows Based on Xbox Games, Says Phil Spencer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »