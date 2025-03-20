Technology News
Huawei Pura X Foldable Phone With 6.3-Inch 16:10 Wide Inner Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Pura X has a 3.5-inch external display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2025 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura X runs on HarmonyOS 5.0.1

Highlights
  • Huawei Pura X has 16:10 display
  • Huawei Pura X houses a 4,720mAh battery
  • It has IPX8-rated build for water and dust resistance
Huawei Pura X has been launched in China as the latest foldable phone from the Shenzen-based manufacturer with a unique design. The clamshell foldable phone has a 6.3-inch inner screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's the widest on a clamshell foldable. It also gets a 3.5-inch external display and a triple camera setup. The handset runs on HarmonyOS 5.0.1 and packs up to 16GB RAM with up to 1TB storage. The Huawei Pura X houses a 4,720mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging support.

Huawei Pura X Price

The Huawei Pura X is priced at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 95,000). It is available in Moon Shadow Gray, Magic Night Black, Stylish Red, Stylish Green, and Zero White colourways (translated). It is currently up for pre-booking in China with delivery of the phone set to begin on March 21.

Huawei is also offering a Collector's Edition of the Huawei Pura X with a different tri-colour back cover design and satellite communication feature. The Huawei Pura X Collector's Edition is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) and CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) for the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

Huawei Pura X Specifications 

Huawei Pura X runs on HarmonyOS 5.0.1 and boasts a 6.3-inch internal OLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 1,320x2,120 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a wide 16:10 aspect ratio, which is the highlight of this clamshell foldable. The wide aspect ratio lets users enjoy content better than standard flip phones that have a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The external screen is 3.5-inch with 980 × 980 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz LTPO 2.0 adaptive refresh rate. Both screens offer 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and up to 300 Hz touch sampling rate. The chipset on the new phone is yet to be disclosed by the brand, but it is rumoured to be a variant of the Kirin 9010. 

huawei pura x inline Huawei Pura X

Huawei Pura X
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For optics, the Huawei Pura X has a triple outward-facing camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. On the inner screen, the phone boasts a 10.7-megapixel sensor. It has an IPX8-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura X include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gesture sensor, gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The Huawei Pura X Collector's Edition offers satellite communication feature (Tiantong ). 

The Huawei Pura X houses a 4,720mAh battery with 66W wired charging support and 40W wireless charging support. 

Comments

Further reading: Huawei Pura X, Huawei Pura X Price, Huawei Pura X Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
