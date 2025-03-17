Huawei will hold its Huawei Pura Pioneer Festival (translated from Chinese) later this week. The company is expected to introduce new Pura series or P-series smartphones at the event. Although the brand has yet to confirm a moniker, a senior executive has teased a foldable smartphone ahead of the event. Another teaser confirmed that the Huawei FreeBuds 6 TWS earphones will also be unveiled on the same day. Notably, the Huawei Pura 70 series was launched in China in April 2024.

Huawei Pura Series Foldable Phone, FreeBuds 6 Launch

The company is holding the Huawei Pura Pioneer Festival on March 20 at 2:30pm local time (12 noon IST), according to a Weibo post by Huawei. New product launches are confirmed for the event. In a different Weibo post, the brand revealed that the Huawei FreeBuds 6 will launch on the same day.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 appear in a purple colourway in the teaser. The design of the earphones and the case are similar to that of the FreeBuds 5, which were unveiled in 2023. The earphones come with an "elegant and fashionable waterdrop design" and the charging case sports the Huawei Sound branding.

Huawei Pura series foldable smartphone teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/RichardYu

Meanwhile, Huawei CEO Richard Yu shared a teaser video on his Weibo profile. He appears to be using a foldable smartphone, the name of which is still under wraps. Yu claims that "it is more than just a mobile phone" but does not elaborate on any features. It is speculated to have a 3:2 or 16:10 aspect ratio. We may learn more about the upcoming launches in the next couple of days.

Notably, the Huawei FreeBuds 5 TWS earphones come with an open-fit design and sport 11mm dual-magnetic dynamic drivers. They support touch controls, active noise cancellation (ANC), dual device connectivity, in-ear detection features and are said to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours.

