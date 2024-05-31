Technology News
Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Teased By Senior Executive Ahead of Debut: Expected Specifications, Price

Realme GT 6 is tipped to be a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 which launched in China on May 9.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 19:10 IST
Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Teased By Senior Executive Ahead of Debut: Expected Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: X/ Chase Xu

A company executive on social media teased the possible launch date of the Realme GT 6.

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 may launch on June 20, a social media teaser suggests
  • The smartphone is reported to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6
  • It is tipped to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Realme GT 6 launch date in India has been teased and it may be introduced in mid-June, according to a teaser posted by a senior company executive. On Thursday, Realme confirmed that the smartphone would be making its way to the Indian market soon but did not reveal the launch date, just a few days after introducing the Realme GT 6T. However, it may launch next month, according to the teaser.

Realme GT 6 Launch Date Teased

In a short video clip posted on X, Realme Vice President Chase Xu hinted at the possible launch date of the Realme GT 6. In the teaser for RealTALK episode 2, the company executive was seen holding a ‘Realme Tech News' newspaper with a poster of the Realme GT 6 at the back.

The words June 20 is shown in bold text, hinting at it being the possible launch date for the upcoming flagship-level smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. In the clip, the VP also revealed that it would be coming soon in different languages.

This development follows the reported leak of the smartphone's retail box that teased its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision and AI Smart Search.

Realme GT 6 Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant while the 16GB + 256GB option costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The top-end 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Realme GT 6 may be a rebranded GT Neo 6 smartphone which was unveiled in China on May 9. If that is true, then like the Realme GT Neo 6, the smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The GT Neo 6 is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. In terms of optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, while there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 launch, Realme GT 6 specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.

