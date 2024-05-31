Realme GT 6 launch date in India has been teased and it may be introduced in mid-June, according to a teaser posted by a senior company executive. On Thursday, Realme confirmed that the smartphone would be making its way to the Indian market soon but did not reveal the launch date, just a few days after introducing the Realme GT 6T. However, it may launch next month, according to the teaser.

In a short video clip posted on X, Realme Vice President Chase Xu hinted at the possible launch date of the Realme GT 6. In the teaser for RealTALK episode 2, the company executive was seen holding a ‘Realme Tech News' newspaper with a poster of the Realme GT 6 at the back.

realTALK Episode 2 is dropping soon! I'll review my fave GTs by then. Actually, I've been secretly learning 6 languages…😉 #realTALK #GTisBACK #FlagshipKiller pic.twitter.com/2dlERYehyS — Chase (@ChaseXu_) May 31, 2024

The words June 20 is shown in bold text, hinting at it being the possible launch date for the upcoming flagship-level smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker. In the clip, the VP also revealed that it would be coming soon in different languages.

This development follows the reported leak of the smartphone's retail box that teased its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision and AI Smart Search.

Realme GT 6 Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant while the 16GB + 256GB option costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The top-end 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Realme GT 6 may be a rebranded GT Neo 6 smartphone which was unveiled in China on May 9. If that is true, then like the Realme GT Neo 6, the smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The GT Neo 6 is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. In terms of optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor, while there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

