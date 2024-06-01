Oppo F27 series could be launched in India later this month, according to a poster leaked by a tipster. The series is likely to comprise three handsets — the Oppo F27, Oppo F27 Pro, and Oppo F27 Pro+. The company's upcoming Oppo F27 Pro is also said to be the first smartphone in India to debut with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. One of the Pro models could arrive as a rebranded version of another smartphone that was recently unveiled by the company in China.

Oppo F27 Series India Launch Date Leaked

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked a poster for the launch of the Oppo F27 series in India on X (formerly Twitter). The purported poster states that the Oppo F27 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 13. The smartphone series is also expected to comprise the Oppo F27 Pro and a standard Oppo F27 model.

OPPO F27 series coming to India on June 13th.

IP66,68,69 at least on the Pro+ 5G.#OPPO #OPPOF27Series pic.twitter.com/RqSevVHP2q — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 31, 2024

According to the tipster's post, at least one of the smartphones in the series will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. We can expect more clarity on the multiple IP ratings for the handset when it is launched by the company later this month.

Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+ May Arrive as a Rebranded Oppo A3 Pro

The design of the smartphone in the leaked poster suggests that the Oppo F27 Pro+ will be similar in appearance to another smartphone launched in China last month — the Oppo A3 Pro. This includes the circular rear camera module located in the middle of the upper half of the rear panel, as well as the two colourways shown in the poster.

Besides the design, the Oppo A3 Pro is also the company's first phone in China to debut with an IP69 rating. This suggests that the handset could be launched in India as a rebranded version of the A series phone. However, it's currently unclear whether the Oppo F27 Pro or F27 Pro+ will be the global variant of the Oppo A3 Pro.

If these speculations are accurate, the Oppo F27 Pro or Oppo F27 Pro+ could be equipped with a Dimensity 7050 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

