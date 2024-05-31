Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Panel With Sharper Corners

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may sport a 6.3-inch outer display
  • The upcoming handset is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 may launch in July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year. The book-style foldable smartphone may be introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Although officially, no details have been confirmed about the handsets, reports and leaks have suggested several key features about them. Recently, partial design renders of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 appeared online. A few newer design leaks show other partial renders which hint at key design elements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design (Expected)

In one of the leaks, the tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a render of the cover screen of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, next to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 5. The render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen with squared, boxy edges instead of the rounded ones of the current generation foldable phone. This design is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Another leaked render citing the same tipster shared by X user Anthony (@TheGalox_), indicates that the purported back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a larger circular rear camera unit than the existing model.

The renders shared by the tipster suggest that the rear cameras are still vertically aligned, but the images hint at a slimmer, elliptical island. The edges of the handset in this render also appears more squared than the ones on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has previously been tipped to feature a wider, 6.3-inch outer screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 customs SoC for Galaxy. It is also likely to ship with an Android 14 operating system and 10GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with a titanium frame and could be offered in three colour options - dark blue, light pink, and silver. It is expected to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging support.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
