Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 later this year. The book-style foldable smartphone may be introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Although officially, no details have been confirmed about the handsets, reports and leaks have suggested several key features about them. Recently, partial design renders of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 appeared online. A few newer design leaks show other partial renders which hint at key design elements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Design (Expected)

In one of the leaks, the tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a render of the cover screen of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, next to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 5. The render of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen with squared, boxy edges instead of the rounded ones of the current generation foldable phone. This design is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Another leaked render citing the same tipster shared by X user Anthony (@TheGalox_), indicates that the purported back panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a larger circular rear camera unit than the existing model.

The renders shared by the tipster suggest that the rear cameras are still vertically aligned, but the images hint at a slimmer, elliptical island. The edges of the handset in this render also appears more squared than the ones on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has previously been tipped to feature a wider, 6.3-inch outer screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 customs SoC for Galaxy. It is also likely to ship with an Android 14 operating system and 10GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with a titanium frame and could be offered in three colour options - dark blue, light pink, and silver. It is expected to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging support.

