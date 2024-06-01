After a thrilling IPL 2024 season, it is now time to witness another rollercoaster season of cricket tournament. Yes, we are talking about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 01, 2024. The annual T20 World Cup tournament will be taking place in two countries: the West Indies and the United States.

This season, we have 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage. Here, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams will then advance to the semi-finals, while the Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 29.

If you are wondering where you can watch all the action of the World Cup, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the details you need to know about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Today's Match Details

The opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin with the USA facing Canada. The match will take place in Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas. The T20 match will start at 6:00 AM IST (7:30 PM Local). Here's the complete squad of the USA and Canada for this year's World Cup:

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, JeStar Sportsy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Canada Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India Matches

India will have four matches in the League stage. Here's the full list of Team India matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Match No Fixtures Date Time Venue 8 India vs Ireland June 5 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 19 India vs Pakistan June 9 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 25 USA vs India June 12 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 33 India vs Canada June 15 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Stream on Mobile and TV for Free in India?

Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar currently hold the right to broadcast and stream the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches. This means users can watch all 55 matches on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, the OTT platform has confirmed users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches for free on its mobile application. However, if you are planning to watch it on other screens like a Smart TV or laptop, you need to buy a subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans

Disney+ Hotstar currently offers different subscription plans for its customers. Check them out here:

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

This is the platform's lowest-tier subscription, costing Rs 149 per three months or Rs 499 per year. The subscription plan offers free access to all the content on Disney+ Hotstar on a mobile screen in 720p video quality.

Disney+ Hotstar Super

Next on the list is Disney+ Hotstar Super, which comes with a price tag of Rs 299 per 3 months or Rs 899 per year. The plan allows users to watch all the content on the platform on two devices at the same time at 1080p video quality.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Lastly, we have a top-tier subscription plan that offers everything. The Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 499 per three months, and Rs 1,499 per year. The plan allows customers to watch all the Disney+ Hotstar content on up to four devices. It also has video quality at 2160p and Dolby Vision support.

Best Recharge Plans to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India

If you are planning to watch the World Cup 2024, check out these interesting prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea that bring up to 3GB of data per day benefits.

Airtel

Rs 399: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data

Rs 499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, Disney+ Hotstar 3-month subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data

Rs 699: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.

Rs 1,499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.

Reliance Jio

Rs 219: 14 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

Rs 399: 28 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 6GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

Rs 749: 90 days of validity, 2GB/day along with 20GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

Rs 999: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

Rs 1,499: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic subscription, Jio app suite subscription

Vodafone Idea

Rs 359: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity

Rs 499: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity

Rs 601: 3GB/day data + 16GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity

Rs 699: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 56 days validity.

Rs 901: 3GB/day + 48GB, 70 days of validity, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day

How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in Other Countries

Here's the complete list of streaming platforms for different regions:

Region Streaming App Australia Prime Video Caribbean Islands ESPN Play Caribbean Sri Lanka Disney+Hotstar Bangladesh Disney+Hotstar Nepal Disney+Hotstar Bhutan Disney+Hotstar Maldives Disney+Hotstar MENA StarzON StarzPlay Netherlands ICC.tv New Zealand Sky Sports Now, Sky Go Pakistan Myco Pakistan Tamasha ROW ICC.tv Singapore StarHub Sri Lanka ICC.tv Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport DSTV UK & Northern Ireland Sky Sports USA & Canada Willow TV CricBuzz

Where to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner for the T20 World Cup 2024. This means you can watch all the live matches on the following Star Sports channels:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 2 HD

Star Sports Select 2

Star Sports Select 2 HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD+SD)

Star Sports 1 Telugu (SD+ HD)

Star Sports 1 Kannada

Maa Gold

Suvarana Plus SD

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

Match No Fixtures Date Time Venue 1 USA vs Canada June 2 6:00 AM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea June 2 8:00 PM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 3 Namibia vs Oman June 3 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 4 Sri Lanka vs South Africa June 3 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 5 Afghanistan vs Uganda June 4 6:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 6 England vs Scotland June 4 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 7 Netherlands vs Nepal June 4 9:00 PM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas 8 India vs Ireland June 5 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 9 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda June 6 5:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 10 Australia vs Oman June 6 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 11 USA vs Pakistan June 6 9:00 PM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas 12 Namibia vs Scotland June 7 12:30 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 13 Canada vs Ireland June 7 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 14 New Zealand vs Afghanistan June 8 5:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 15 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh June 8 6:00 AM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas 16 Netherlands vs South Africa June 8 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 17 Australia vs England June 8 10:30 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 18 West Indies vs Uganda June 9 6:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 19 India vs Pakistan June 9 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 20 Oman vs Scotland June 9 10:30 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 21 South Africa vs Bangladesh June 10 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 22 Pakistan vs Canada June 11 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 23 Sri Lanka vs Nepal June 12 5:00 AM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida 24 Australia vs Namibia June 12 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 25 USA vs India June 12 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 26 West Indies vs New Zealand June 13 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 27 Bangladesh vs Netherlands June 13 8:00 PM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 28 England vs Oman June 14 12:30 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 29 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea June 14 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 30 USA vs Ireland June 14 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida 31 South Africa vs Nepal June 15 5:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 32 New Zealand vs Uganda June 15 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 33 India vs Canada June 15 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida 34 Namibia vs England June 15 10:30 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 35 Australia vs Scotland June 16 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 36 Pakistan vs Ireland June 16 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida 37 Bangladesh vs Nepal June 17 5:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent 38 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands June 17 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 39 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea June 17 8:00 PM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba 40 West Indies vs Afghanistan June 18 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Super 8 Match 1 A2 vs D1 June 19 8:00 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Super 8 Match 2 B1 vs C2 June 20 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Super 8 Match 3 C1 vs A1 June 20 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Super 8 Match 4 B2 vs D2 June 21 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Super 8 Match 5 B1 vs D1 June 21 8:00 PM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Super 8 Match 6 A2 vs C2 June 22 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Super 8 Match 7 A1 vs D2 June 22 8:00 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Super 8 Match 8 C1 vs B2 June 23 6:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent Super 8 Match 9 A2 vs B1 June 23 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Super 8 Match 10 C2 vs D1 June 24 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Super 8 Match 11 B2 vs A1 June 24 8:00 PM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Super 8 Match 12 C1 vs D2 June 25 6:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent Semi Final 1 TBC vs TBC June 27 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba Semi Final 2 TBC vs TBC June 27 8:00 PM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Final TBC vs TBC June 28 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who has the rights to stream the T20 World Cup?

In India, Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar hold the rights to broadcast and livestream all the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

Which app is best for T20 live streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar is currently the best application available in India for watching the live streaming of the T20 World Cup.

Is the T20 World Cup free to watch?

Yes, users can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application.

Which TV channel is showing the T20 World Cup?

Users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2, and more channels.

Where is the T20 World Cup?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in two countries, including the West Indies and the United States of America.