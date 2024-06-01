Technology News

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast details.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 June 2024 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: ICC

Highlights
  • The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts on June 1 and will end on June 29
  • A total of 55 matches will be played during the tournament
  • The T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in West Indies and USA
After a thrilling IPL 2024 season, it is now time to witness another rollercoaster season of cricket tournament. Yes, we are talking about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 01, 2024. The annual T20 World Cup tournament will be taking place in two countries: the West Indies and the United States.

This season, we have 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage. Here, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams will then advance to the semi-finals, while the Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 29.

If you are wondering where you can watch all the action of the World Cup, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the details you need to know about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Today's Match Details

The opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin with the USA facing Canada. The match will take place in Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas. The T20 match will start at 6:00 AM IST (7:30 PM Local). Here's the complete squad of the USA and Canada for this year's World Cup:

USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, JeStar Sportsy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Canada Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India Matches

India will have four matches in the League stage. Here's the full list of Team India matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Match No Fixtures Date Time Venue
8 India vs Ireland June 5 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
19 India vs Pakistan June 9 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
25 USA vs India June 12 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
33 India vs Canada June 15 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Stream on Mobile and TV for Free in India?

Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar currently hold the right to broadcast and stream the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches. This means users can watch all 55 matches on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, the OTT platform has confirmed users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches for free on its mobile application. However, if you are planning to watch it on other screens like a Smart TV or laptop, you need to buy a subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans

Disney+ Hotstar currently offers different subscription plans for its customers. Check them out here:

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

This is the platform's lowest-tier subscription, costing Rs 149 per three months or Rs 499 per year. The subscription plan offers free access to all the content on Disney+ Hotstar on a mobile screen in 720p video quality.

Disney+ Hotstar Super

Next on the list is Disney+ Hotstar Super, which comes with a price tag of Rs 299 per 3 months or Rs 899 per year. The plan allows users to watch all the content on the platform on two devices at the same time at 1080p video quality.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Lastly, we have a top-tier subscription plan that offers everything. The Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 499 per three months, and Rs 1,499 per year. The plan allows customers to watch all the Disney+ Hotstar content on up to four devices. It also has video quality at 2160p and Dolby Vision support.

Best Recharge Plans to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India

If you are planning to watch the World Cup 2024, check out these interesting prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea that bring up to 3GB of data per day benefits.

Airtel

  • Rs 399: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data
  • Rs 499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, Disney+ Hotstar 3-month subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data
  • Rs 699: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.
  • Rs 1,499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.

Reliance Jio

  • Rs 219: 14 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
  • Rs 399: 28 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 6GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
  • Rs 749: 90 days of validity, 2GB/day along with 20GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
  • Rs 999: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
  • Rs 1,499: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic subscription, Jio app suite subscription
  • Vodafone Idea
  • Rs 359: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity
  • Rs 499: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity
  • Rs 601: 3GB/day data + 16GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity
  • Rs 699: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 56 days validity.
  • Rs 901: 3GB/day + 48GB, 70 days of validity, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day

How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in Other Countries

Here's the complete list of streaming platforms for different regions:

Region Streaming App
Australia Prime Video
Caribbean Islands ESPN Play Caribbean
Sri Lanka Disney+Hotstar
Bangladesh Disney+Hotstar
Nepal Disney+Hotstar
Bhutan Disney+Hotstar
Maldives Disney+Hotstar
MENA StarzON StarzPlay
Netherlands ICC.tv
New Zealand Sky Sports Now, Sky Go
Pakistan Myco
Pakistan Tamasha
ROW ICC.tv
Singapore StarHub
Sri Lanka ICC.tv
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport DSTV
UK & Northern Ireland Sky Sports
USA & Canada Willow TV CricBuzz

Where to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner for the T20 World Cup 2024. This means you can watch all the live matches on the following Star Sports channels:

  • Star Sports 1
  • Star Sports 1 HD
  • Star Sports 2
  • Star Sports 2 HD
  • Star Sports Select 2
  • Star Sports Select 2 HD
  • Star Sports 1 Hindi
  • Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First
  • Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD+SD)
  • Star Sports 1 Telugu (SD+ HD)
  • Star Sports 1 Kannada
  • Maa Gold
  • Suvarana Plus SD

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

Match No Fixtures Date Time Venue
1 USA vs Canada June 2 6:00 AM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea June 2 8:00 PM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
3 Namibia vs Oman June 3 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
4 Sri Lanka vs South Africa June 3 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
5 Afghanistan vs Uganda June 4 6:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
6 England vs Scotland June 4 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
7 Netherlands vs Nepal June 4 9:00 PM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
8 India vs Ireland June 5 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
9 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda June 6 5:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
10 Australia vs Oman June 6 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
11 USA vs Pakistan June 6 9:00 PM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
12 Namibia vs Scotland June 7 12:30 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
13 Canada vs Ireland June 7 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
14 New Zealand vs Afghanistan June 8 5:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
15 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh June 8 6:00 AM IST Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
16 Netherlands vs South Africa June 8 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
17 Australia vs England June 8 10:30 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
18 West Indies vs Uganda June 9 6:00 AM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
19 India vs Pakistan June 9 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
20 Oman vs Scotland June 9 10:30 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
21 South Africa vs Bangladesh June 10 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
22 Pakistan vs Canada June 11 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
23 Sri Lanka vs Nepal June 12 5:00 AM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
24 Australia vs Namibia June 12 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
25 USA vs India June 12 8:00 PM IST Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
26 West Indies vs New Zealand June 13 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
27 Bangladesh vs Netherlands June 13 8:00 PM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
28 England vs Oman June 14 12:30 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
29 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea June 14 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
30 USA vs Ireland June 14 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
31 South Africa vs Nepal June 15 5:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
32 New Zealand vs Uganda June 15 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
33 India vs Canada June 15 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
34 Namibia vs England June 15 10:30 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
35 Australia vs Scotland June 16 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
36 Pakistan vs Ireland June 16 8:00 PM IST Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
37 Bangladesh vs Nepal June 17 5:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
38 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands June 17 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
39 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea June 17 8:00 PM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
40 West Indies vs Afghanistan June 18 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Super 8 Match 1 A2 vs D1 June 19 8:00 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Super 8 Match 2 B1 vs C2 June 20 6:00 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Super 8 Match 3 C1 vs A1 June 20 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8 Match 4 B2 vs D2 June 21 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Super 8 Match 5 B1 vs D1 June 21 8:00 PM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Super 8 Match 6 A2 vs C2 June 22 6:00 AM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8 Match 7 A1 vs D2 June 22 8:00 PM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Super 8 Match 8 C1 vs B2 June 23 6:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Super 8 Match 9 A2 vs B1 June 23 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Super 8 Match 10 C2 vs D1 June 24 6:00 AM IST Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Super 8 Match 11 B2 vs A1 June 24 8:00 PM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Super 8 Match 12 C1 vs D2 June 25 6:00 AM IST Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
Semi Final 1 TBC vs TBC June 27 6:00 AM IST Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
Semi Final 2 TBC vs TBC June 27 8:00 PM IST Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Final TBC vs TBC June 28 8:00 PM IST Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who has the rights to stream the T20 World Cup?

In India, Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar hold the rights to broadcast and livestream all the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.

Which app is best for T20 live streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar is currently the best application available in India for watching the live streaming of the T20 World Cup.

Is the T20 World Cup free to watch?

Yes, users can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application.

Which TV channel is showing the T20 World Cup?

Users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2, and more channels.

Where is the T20 World Cup?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in two countries, including the West Indies and the United States of America.

