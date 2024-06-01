After a thrilling IPL 2024 season, it is now time to witness another rollercoaster season of cricket tournament. Yes, we are talking about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 01, 2024. The annual T20 World Cup tournament will be taking place in two countries: the West Indies and the United States.
This season, we have 20 teams divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage. Here, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams will then advance to the semi-finals, while the Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place on June 29.
If you are wondering where you can watch all the action of the World Cup, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the details you need to know about the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. So, without further ado, let's get started.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Today's Match Details
The opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin with the USA facing Canada. The match will take place in Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas. The T20 match will start at 6:00 AM IST (7:30 PM Local). Here's the complete squad of the USA and Canada for this year's World Cup:
USA Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, JeStar Sportsy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir
Canada Squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 India Matches
India will have four matches in the League stage. Here's the full list of Team India matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:
|Match No
|Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|8
|India vs Ireland
|June 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|19
|India vs Pakistan
|June 9
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|25
|USA vs India
|June 12
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|33
|India vs Canada
|June 15
|8:00 PM IST
|Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Stream on Mobile and TV for Free in India?
Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar currently hold the right to broadcast and stream the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches. This means users can watch all 55 matches on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, the OTT platform has confirmed users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches for free on its mobile application. However, if you are planning to watch it on other screens like a Smart TV or laptop, you need to buy a subscription.
Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Plans
Disney+ Hotstar currently offers different subscription plans for its customers. Check them out here:
Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
This is the platform's lowest-tier subscription, costing Rs 149 per three months or Rs 499 per year. The subscription plan offers free access to all the content on Disney+ Hotstar on a mobile screen in 720p video quality.
Disney+ Hotstar Super
Next on the list is Disney+ Hotstar Super, which comes with a price tag of Rs 299 per 3 months or Rs 899 per year. The plan allows users to watch all the content on the platform on two devices at the same time at 1080p video quality.
Disney+ Hotstar Premium
Lastly, we have a top-tier subscription plan that offers everything. The Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month, Rs 499 per three months, and Rs 1,499 per year. The plan allows customers to watch all the Disney+ Hotstar content on up to four devices. It also has video quality at 2160p and Dolby Vision support.
Best Recharge Plans to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India
If you are planning to watch the World Cup 2024, check out these interesting prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea that bring up to 3GB of data per day benefits.
Airtel
- Rs 399: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data
- Rs 499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, Disney+ Hotstar 3-month subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data
- Rs 699: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.
- Rs 1,499: 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, unlimited 5G data.
Reliance Jio
- Rs 219: 14 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
- Rs 399: 28 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 6GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
- Rs 749: 90 days of validity, 2GB/day along with 20GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
- Rs 999: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription
- Rs 1,499: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic subscription, Jio app suite subscription
- Vodafone Idea
- Rs 359: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity
- Rs 499: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity
- Rs 601: 3GB/day data + 16GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 28 days validity
- Rs 699: 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 56 days validity.
- Rs 901: 3GB/day + 48GB, 70 days of validity, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day
How to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in Other Countries
Here's the complete list of streaming platforms for different regions:
|Region
|Streaming App
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Sri Lanka
|Disney+Hotstar
|Bangladesh
|Disney+Hotstar
|Nepal
|Disney+Hotstar
|Bhutan
|Disney+Hotstar
|Maldives
|Disney+Hotstar
|MENA
|StarzON StarzPlay
|Netherlands
|ICC.tv
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports Now, Sky Go
|Pakistan
|Myco
|Pakistan
|Tamasha
|ROW
|ICC.tv
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Sri Lanka
|ICC.tv
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport DSTV
|UK & Northern Ireland
|Sky Sports
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV CricBuzz
Where to Watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast in India on TV?
Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner for the T20 World Cup 2024. This means you can watch all the live matches on the following Star Sports channels:
- Star Sports 1
- Star Sports 1 HD
- Star Sports 2
- Star Sports 2 HD
- Star Sports Select 2
- Star Sports Select 2 HD
- Star Sports 1 Hindi
- Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
- Star Sports 3
- Star Sports First
- Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD+SD)
- Star Sports 1 Telugu (SD+ HD)
- Star Sports 1 Kannada
- Maa Gold
- Suvarana Plus SD
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Full Schedule
|Match No
|Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|USA vs Canada
|June 2
|6:00 AM IST
|Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
|2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|June 2
|8:00 PM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|3
|Namibia vs Oman
|June 3
|6:00 AM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|4
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|June 3
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|5
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|June 4
|6:00 AM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|6
|England vs Scotland
|June 4
|8:00 PM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|7
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|June 4
|9:00 PM IST
|Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
|8
|India vs Ireland
|June 5
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|9
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|June 6
|5:00 AM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|10
|Australia vs Oman
|June 6
|6:00 AM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|11
|USA vs Pakistan
|June 6
|9:00 PM IST
|Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
|12
|Namibia vs Scotland
|June 7
|12:30 AM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|13
|Canada vs Ireland
|June 7
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|14
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|June 8
|5:00 AM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|15
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|June 8
|6:00 AM IST
|Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
|16
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|June 8
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|17
|Australia vs England
|June 8
|10:30 PM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|18
|West Indies vs Uganda
|June 9
|6:00 AM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|19
|India vs Pakistan
|June 9
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|20
|Oman vs Scotland
|June 9
|10:30 PM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|21
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|June 10
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|22
|Pakistan vs Canada
|June 11
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|23
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|June 12
|5:00 AM IST
|Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|24
|Australia vs Namibia
|June 12
|6:00 AM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|25
|USA vs India
|June 12
|8:00 PM IST
|Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
|26
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|June 13
|6:00 AM IST
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|27
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|June 13
|8:00 PM IST
|Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
|28
|England vs Oman
|June 14
|12:30 AM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|29
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|June 14
|6:00 AM IST
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|30
|USA vs Ireland
|June 14
|8:00 PM IST
|Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|31
|South Africa vs Nepal
|June 15
|5:00 AM IST
|Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
|32
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|June 15
|6:00 AM IST
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|33
|India vs Canada
|June 15
|8:00 PM IST
|Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|34
|Namibia vs England
|June 15
|10:30 PM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|35
|Australia vs Scotland
|June 16
|6:00 AM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|36
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|June 16
|8:00 PM IST
|Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
|37
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|June 17
|5:00 AM IST
|Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
|38
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|June 17
|6:00 AM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|39
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|June 17
|8:00 PM IST
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|40
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|June 18
|6:00 AM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Super 8 Match 1
|A2 vs D1
|June 19
|8:00 PM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Super 8 Match 2
|B1 vs C2
|June 20
|6:00 AM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Super 8 Match 3
|C1 vs A1
|June 20
|8:00 PM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Super 8 Match 4
|B2 vs D2
|June 21
|6:00 AM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Super 8 Match 5
|B1 vs D1
|June 21
|8:00 PM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Super 8 Match 6
|A2 vs C2
|June 22
|6:00 AM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Super 8 Match 7
|A1 vs D2
|June 22
|8:00 PM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Super 8 Match 8
|C1 vs B2
|June 23
|6:00 AM IST
|Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
|Super 8 Match 9
|A2 vs B1
|June 23
|8:00 PM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Super 8 Match 10
|C2 vs D1
|June 24
|6:00 AM IST
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Super 8 Match 11
|B2 vs A1
|June 24
|8:00 PM IST
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Super 8 Match 12
|C1 vs D2
|June 25
|6:00 AM IST
|Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent
|Semi Final 1
|TBC vs TBC
|June 27
|6:00 AM IST
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
|Semi Final 2
|TBC vs TBC
|June 27
|8:00 PM IST
|Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|June 28
|8:00 PM IST
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Who has the rights to stream the T20 World Cup?
In India, Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar hold the rights to broadcast and livestream all the T20 World Cup 2024 matches.
Which app is best for T20 live streaming?
Disney+ Hotstar is currently the best application available in India for watching the live streaming of the T20 World Cup.
Is the T20 World Cup free to watch?
Yes, users can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application.
Which TV channel is showing the T20 World Cup?
Users can watch all the T20 World Cup matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2, and more channels.
Where is the T20 World Cup?
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in two countries, including the West Indies and the United States of America.