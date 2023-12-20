Itel Roar 75 was launched in India on Wednesday. It is the company's first open-ear headset. It has a lightweight design where the titanium metal skeleton claims to maintain stability during movements like exercise and ensure durability. The headphones pack a 75mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support which claims to offer up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge. It is equipped with a 14.2mm bass boost driver and Environmental Noice Cancellation support for clear audio calls.

Itel Roar 75 price, availability

Offered in a single blue colour option, the Itel Roar 75 open-ear headphones are priced in India at Rs. 1,099. While the company states that the headphones are now available, it is not yet listed for purchase on the official website or via major e-commerce platforms.

Itel Roar 75 specifications, features

The newly launched wireless headset claims to offer users a surround-sound experience with Environmental Noice Cancellation (ENC) support. The ENC technology helps suppress unnecessary background noise and helps provide a clearer audio calling experience over non-ENC headsets.

The Itel Roar 75 packs a 14.2mm large bass boost driver and a 75mAh battery which purports to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time on a single charge. These open-ear headphones feature a USB Type-C charging port. It features a flexible titanium metal skeleton and does not have a magnetic connector. It weighs 11g, according to the company.

The headset is also said to present users with a 45ms low latency gaming mode according to the company. The Itel Roar 75 supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a range of 10m. It also allows dual-device pairing which means that it can be paired with more than one device at a time - for instance, a smartphone and a laptop. It comes with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

