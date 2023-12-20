WhosNext2023
Nubia Flip 5G Clamshell Foldable Phone Could Be in the Works; Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database

Nubia Flip 5G has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number NX724J.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z60 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was launched recently

Highlights
  • Nubia Flip 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It is said to come with 5G connectivity
  • Nubia Z60 Ultra was launched with a price tag of $599
Nubia Flip 5G is said to be in the works as the first foldable phone from the brand owned by ZTE. The existence of the clamshell foldable smartphone is yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, but ahead of it, it has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number NX724J. The Nubia Flip 5G is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is expected to compete with the likes of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

As per a report by GSMChina, Nubia's first flip-style foldable phone —Nubia Flip 5G — has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number NX724J. The smartphone is said to come with 5G connectivity and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

If the rumours about Nubia Flip 5G turn out to be true, it will mark the entry of the ZTE-owned brand into the foldable space. This would create fresh competition for brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and Honor. A slew of foldable devices with vertical display including Oppo Find N3 Flip, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 have hit the market this year.

Chinese tech brands Honor and Vivo are reportedly gearing up to unveil new smartphones with a foldable form factor to rival Samsung in a smartphone category it pioneered. The South Korean brand has so far introduced five iterations of the Galaxy Z foldable flagships.

Leaks about the Nubia Flip 5G have surfaced online just a day after the company unveiled the Nubia Z60 Ultra in select global markets with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

The Nubia Z60 Ultra runs on Android 14-based MyOS 14 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel 35mm Sony IMX800 sensor. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nubia Flip 5G, Nubia Flip 5G Specifications, Nubia, ZTE, Nubia Z60 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
