JBL Tour Pro 3, the successor to the JBL Tour Pro 2, were launched in select markets on Wednesday. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will feature a larger touchscreen on the smart charging case than its predecessor. The charging case also comes with several new features. Apart from that, the earbuds will also feature a hybrid dual driver system and support LDAC audio codec. The audio giant has also added features such as JBL Spatial 360 with head tracking, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and more.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Price

The JBL Tour Pro 3 price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,100) in the US, and EUR 299.99 in Europe. The TWS are only available in select markets, and not expected to be launched in India, just like its predecessor.

As per the company, the earphones will be available in mid-September. Once launched, they can be purchased from the official JBL website. They are available in two colour options — Black and Latte.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Specifications, Features

The JBL Tour Pro 3 sport a half-in-ear design and feature a hybrid dual-driver system with 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a 2.8mm balanced armature. The earphones offer six microphones with a hydrodynamic windproof design. The company is also using a JBL Crystal AI call algorithm which is said to improve voice clarity.

For personalisation, the company has added the Personi-fi 3.0 hearing test, which uses a proprietary algorithm to build a customised sound profile. They also come with five different-sized silicon ear tips alongside a pair of foam ear tips. The JBL Tour Pro 3 also feature True ANC 2.0 which is claimed to measure environmental sounds more than 50,000 times per second and adapts accordingly.

Coming to the smart charging case, it features a 1.57-inch display, which is larger than the older generation and can fit in more information such as the name of the song in the media playing interface. JBL said the case also acts as a transmitter and can be connected to an entertainment system from any AUX or USB Type-C source.

Once connected, it will transmit audio to the earbuds. The company claims the connection between the case and earbuds is more stable and has lower latency than Bluetooth. The charging case weighs 71.8g, while the earbuds weigh 5.6g each.

For connectivity, the JBL Tour Pro 3 support Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast wireless audio sharing. They also support LDAC audio codec for high-resolution music. Notably, LDAC will be available on all Android smartphones running Android 8.0 or later, however, it is not available on iOS. The earbuds are backed by 65mAh batteries, and the charging case gets an 850mAh battery.