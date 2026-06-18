JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC headphones have been launched in India. The new wireless headphones arrive as part of the company's Live series and offer features such as True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, Personi-Fi 3.0, and multipoint connectivity. Both models are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and support LDAC audio on compatible devices. JBL claims the headphones can deliver up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge with active noise cancellation turned off.

JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Price in India, Availability

The JBL Live 780NC is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, while the JBL Live 680NC costs Rs. 11,999, the company confirmed in a press release. Both headphones are available in Black, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, and Purple finishes.

The company has opened pre-bookings for the JBL Live 780NC through its website and Amazon. Customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 launch discount, while purchases made until July 31, will qualify for a complimentary one-year extended warranty. The headphones will go on sale via JBL India's website, Amazon, and leading retail outlets from the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Meanwhile, the JBL Live 680NC will go on sale in India starting July 15, on JBL India's website, on Amazon, and at select retail outlets.

JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Features, Specifications

The JBL Live 780NC and 680NC feature 40mm dynamic drivers with compound diaphragms. Both models support JBL Signature Sound, JBL Spatial Sound 3.0, Personi-Fi 3.0, and LDAC high-resolution wireless audio on compatible devices.

The JBL Live 780NC additionally offers Personal Sound Amplification and Low Volume EQ features. Both headphones support Auracast audio sharing, though LE Audio is limited to the JBL Live 780NC.

For noise control, the JBL Live 780NC uses True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with six microphones, while the JBL Live 680NC features the same technology with four microphones. Both models support 2-Mic Perfect Calls 2.0 and use two beamforming microphones paired with an AI-trained noise reduction algorithm for voice calls. JBL has also included Call Equaliser and Sound Level Optimiser features on both headphones.

Both the JBL Live 780NC and 680NC headphones support Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and multipoint connection, allowing users to switch between multiple paired devices. JBL has also equipped both models with customisable buttons, touch controls, and support for the JBL Headphones app.

JBL claims up to 50 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled on both the JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC models. With noise cancellation turned off, the headphones are rated to deliver up to 80 hours of playback. The company says a five-minute speed charge can provide up to four hours of listening time.

The JBL Live 780NC adopts an over-ear form factor, while the JBL Live 680NC features an on-ear design. Both headphones feature foldable designs, soft-touch ear cushions, metallic accents, and smooth hardware finishes. The JBL Live 780NC weighs 260g, whereas the JBL Live 680NC weighs 231g.

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