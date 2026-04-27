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JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Features

The soundbars support the JBL One app for setup, EQ tuning, and software updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 15:47 IST
JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2, 500MK2 Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Bar 1300MK2 (pictured) supports Auracast connectivity

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Highlights
  • Lineup supports Dolby Atmos and DTS audio formats
  • Output ranges from 750W to 2470W across models
  • Top models offer detachable wireless surround speakers
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JBL has launched its new Bar MK2 soundbar lineup in India as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations. The series includes the JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2 and 500MK2, all featuring Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam 3.0 for immersive audio. Higher-end models add detachable wireless surround speakers, while output ranges from 750W to 2,470W, depending on the model. The lineup also comes with JBL SmartDetails, AI Sound Boost, and PureVoice 2.0, with differences across channel configurations, subwoofer size, and total power output.

JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2 and 500MK2 Price in India, Availability

The JBL Bar 1300MK2 is priced at Rs. 1,74,999, the Bar 1000MK2 at Rs. 1,49,999, the Bar 800MK2 at Rs. 1,24,999, and the Bar 500MK2 at Rs. 64,999. The soundbars are available via JBL.com, select retail stores, and e-commerce platforms across India.

JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, 800MK2 and 500MK2 Features, Specifications

All four models support Dolby Atmos, DTS formats, and JBL's MultiBeam 3.0 technology for spatial audio. The JBL Bar 1300MK2 delivers up to 2,470W output with an 11.1.4-channel setup and a dual 8-inch subwoofer. Meanwhile, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 offers a 7.1.4-channel system with 960W output and a 10-inch subwoofer.

The JBL Bar 800MK2, on the other hand, provides 780W output with a 7.1-channel configuration and a 10-inch subwoofer, while the Bar 500MK2 delivers 750W output in a 5.1-channel setup.

JBL Bar 1300MK2, 1000MK2, and 800MK2 offer detachable wireless surround speakers, while the 500MK2 features a fixed speaker setup. The 1300MK2 and 1000MK2 include up-firing drivers for true Dolby Atmos output, whereas the 800MK2 combines Dolby Atmos with DTS Virtual:X. Across the lineup, JBL includes SmartDetails that are said to improve audio precision and PureVoice 2.0 for clearer dialogue, while AI Sound Boost is exclusive to the 1300MK2 for stronger bass performance.

The soundbars support the JBL One app for setup, EQ tuning, and software updates. They also work with streaming platforms through AirPlay, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon Ready. Voice assistant support is available through compatible devices.

Connectivity options include HDMI eARC, HDMI inputs, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, optical input, and USB. Higher-end models offer multiple HDMI inputs and 4K Dolby Vision passthrough support. They also come with night listening modes, portable speaker use on detachable units, and low standby power consumption. The JBL Bar 1300MK2 also supports Auracast connectivity.

The JBL Bar 1300MK2 measures 1404 x 58 x 136 mm for the full unit, while the Bar 1000MK2 measures 1203 x 52 x 128 mm and the Bar 800MK2 measures 1163 x 52 x 128 mm. The Bar 500MK2 soundbar measures 940 x 50.5 x 104 mm. All models include wireless subwoofers and support room-calibration features for optimised audio based on the surroundings.

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Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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