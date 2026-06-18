Samsung announced a major update to Samsung Health earlier this month, confirming that new features would begin rolling out via an app update starting June 8. The South Korean company missed this deadline, but now it appears to have released the new version of the Samsung Health app to users. The Vitals feature, designed to track overnight biometric data, is the key highlight of the latest version of the app. The update also includes new wellness metrics, such as Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index. Additionally, Samsung has refreshed the app's interface and enhanced existing tools.

Samsung Rolls Out New Samsung Health Features

Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) on X revealed that Samsung has begun rolling out the major Samsung Health update. The update with version 7.00.0.107 is said to be rolling out globally to devices running One UI 9.0. The One UI 9.0 is currently available only on the Galaxy S26 series, and only as a beta.

Finally!



The most awaited Samsung Health update is finally here.



What's New? 👇

• Redesigned UI

• Watch 9 health features (Vitals, Hearing, Daily Cardio, etc.)*



* Requires Watch 7 or later and One UI 9



APKhttps://t.co/cGN87spF4U



REPOST 🔄 pic.twitter.com/dVZJzcj6kA — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 17, 2026

Screenshots shared by Vats show a refreshed user interface along with several new health and fitness tools. The latest update includes a Vitals feature that analyses five biometric signals, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels. It alerts users when it detects deviations from their normal patterns.

The new version includes a Heart Health Score combining insights from sleep, stress, activity levels, and body composition data into a single daily score. Daily Cardio Load is another new feature to track cardiovascular strain during aerobic exercise. It suggests optimal training targets and rest times by calculating daily load and maximum training capacity of the wearer. The Fitness Index is designed to monitor the heart rate, VO2 max, and daily step count of wearers.

Samsung announced a major update to its Samsung Health app earlier this month. During the announcement, the company promised that the update would begin rolling out on June 8. The new set of features is confirmed to debut in the next-generation Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch 9 Classic are expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.