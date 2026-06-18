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Samsung Health Update Starts Rolling Out With Vitals, Heart Health Score and More Improvements

Heart Health Score combines insights from sleep, stress, activity levels, and body composition into a single daily score.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 12:57 IST
Samsung Health Update Starts Rolling Out With Vitals, Heart Health Score and More Improvements

Photo Credit: Samsung

Vitals feature analyses five biometric signals

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Highlights
  • Samsung's Health app update is live for some users
  • The new version includes a Heart Health Score
  • The update said to be rolling out globally to devices running One UI 9.0.
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Samsung announced a major update to Samsung Health earlier this month, confirming that new features would begin rolling out via an app update starting June 8. The South Korean company missed this deadline, but now it appears to have released the new version of the Samsung Health app to users. The Vitals feature, designed to track overnight biometric data, is the key highlight of the latest version of the app. The update also includes new wellness metrics, such as Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, and Fitness Index. Additionally, Samsung has refreshed the app's interface and enhanced existing tools.

Samsung Rolls Out New Samsung Health Features

Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) on X revealed that Samsung has begun rolling out the major Samsung Health update. The update with version 7.00.0.107 is said to be rolling out globally to devices running One UI 9.0. The One UI 9.0 is currently available only on the Galaxy S26 series, and only as a beta.

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Screenshots shared by Vats show a refreshed user interface along with several new health and fitness tools. The latest update includes a Vitals feature that analyses five biometric signals, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels. It alerts users when it detects deviations from their normal patterns.

The new version includes a Heart Health Score combining insights from sleep, stress, activity levels, and body composition data into a single daily score. Daily Cardio Load is another new feature to track cardiovascular strain during aerobic exercise. It suggests optimal training targets and rest times by calculating daily load and maximum training capacity of the wearer. The Fitness Index is designed to monitor the heart rate, VO2 max, and daily step count of wearers.

Samsung announced a major update to its Samsung Health app earlier this month. During the announcement, the company promised that the update would begin rolling out on June 8. The new set of features is confirmed to debut in the next-generation Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch 9 Classic are expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Health app, Samsung Health App Update, Samsung Health, Samsung Galaxy Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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