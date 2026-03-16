JBL Grip has launched in India as a new ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker. It comes with support for AI Sound Boost and Auracast for stereo and multi-speaker pairing. The speaker also features IP68 water and dust resistance and ambient lighting on the back panel. JBL claims the speaker delivers 16W output and offers up to 12 hours of playback, with an additional two hours available through the Playtime Boost feature. The compact speaker can be carried around easily for everyday listening.

JBL Grip Price in India, Availability

The JBL Grip is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India and is offered in Black, White, Purple, Red, Blue, and Camo colourways. The speaker is available through the JBL India website, leading offline retail stores, and major e-commerce platforms across the country.

JBL Grip Features, Specifications

The JBL Grip is claimed to deliver JBL Pro Sound with a 16W output. The speaker uses a 43 × 80mm full-range transducer and offers a frequency response range of 70Hz to 20kHz with a signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB. It supports AI Sound Boost, which analyses music in real time to optimise the speaker driver and reduce distortion at higher volume levels.

For connectivity, the JBL Grip speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 along with A2DP 1.4 and AVRCP 1.6 profiles. It also works with the JBL Portable app on Android and iOS, which allows users to customise the ambient lighting and adjust speaker settings. It also supports Auracast, which allows users to pair two speakers for stereo sound or connect multiple compatible speakers for a wider listening experience.

The JBL Grip speaker is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback, with an additional two hours through Playtime Boost, which is said to optimise performance for louder output and improved efficiency. It carries a 10.01Wh Li-ion battery and is said to take about three hours to fully charge.

JBL Grip carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is also rated as drop-resistant. It features a compact upright design inspired by a seltzer can and includes a rope loop for carrying or hanging. The speaker measures 64×153×65mm and weighs about 385g.