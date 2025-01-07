Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025

LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025

The Bluetooth speakers have a dedicated button which connects users to Will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI platform.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 17:28 IST
LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025

Photo Credit: LG

Xboom Bounce portable stereo speaker has a Military Standard 810G certification

Highlights
  • Xboom Buds come with lightweight graphene drivers
  • The Xboom Buds can offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours
  • The Xboom Bounce and Grab speakers have IP67-rated builds
Advertisement

LG unveiled a new line of audio products called ‘Xboom by Will.i.am' at the Consumer Electronics Show (2025) in Los Angeles on Monday. The new releases include the Xboom Buds TWS earphones alongside the Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, and Xboom Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers. The South Korean conglomerate announced the collaboration with American rapper and record producer Will.i.am in December 2024. The musician consults the firm on product development, design, and brand marketing of all Xboom products.

The LG Xboom audio products including the Buds TWS as well as the Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers, will be available in select global markets soon, the company confirmed in a press release. The prices of each product will be revealed during their launch in certain markets. Notably, all Xboom products are equipped with inbuilt tweeters and full-range drivers made by Peerless, the Danish premium transducer manufacturer.

Xboom Buds Features

The Xboom Buds come with lightweight graphene drivers, which are claimed to be thin and durable. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) and LE Audio Auracast, which allow users to enjoy multipoint connectivity and open audio streams. The TWS earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and together with the case are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours.

Xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 Features

The Xboom Bounce, Grab and Stage 301 Bluetooth speakers have a dedicated button which connects users to Will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI platform. The Bounce portable stereo speaker is equipped with up-bouncing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters, and track-type woofers. It comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as a Military Standard 810G durability certification. The battery in the speaker is said to last for up to 30 hours on a single charge. 

Meanwhile, the Xboom Grab is said to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge and packs dual passive radiators. It comes with similar build ratings and certifications as the Bounce option and is easy to hold in one hand, as the name suggests. 

The bigger Xboom Stage 301 sports a 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers. It has an inbuilt handle for carrying and a wedge design which allows flexible positioning like lying flat on its base, tilted back, or seated on a tripod. This speaker has an IPX4-rated splash-resistant build and has a replaceable battery that is claimed to last up to 11 hours.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Xboom Buds, Xboom Bounce, Xboom Grab, Xboom Stage 301, LG Xboom, Xboom by will i am, will i am, Xboom, LG, CES 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time
LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  2. Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. LG Unveils Xboom by Will.i.am Audio Products at CES 2025
  5. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for Distressed WazirX Users
  6. Pani OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs at CES 2025
  8. Sony Honda Mobility Unveils Afeela 1 EV at CES 2025 With These Features
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs Launched at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025
  2. SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage
  3. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025
  4. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for WazirX Users to Recover Around Rs. 600 Crore
  5. India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'
  6. Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service
  7. CES 2025: Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 Handheld Console Launched Alongside Nitro Mobile Controller
  8. AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time
  9. Pani OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch Joju George's Action Thriller
  10. Chidiya Udd OTT Release: Jackie Shroff’s Real-Life Inspired Crime Drama Might Stream on This Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »