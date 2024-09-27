LG smart TVs have reportedly begun showing advertisements to users on the screensaver screen. LG Ad Solutions, the company's subsidiary focused on branded activities, announced this move earlier this month, and it appears that these ads have made it to the company's smart TVs. Notably, the company highlighted that showing screensaver ads will make better use of the idle screen and engage users. The consumer tech company also said that showing these ads can increase clients' brand awareness and perception.

LG Smart TVs Showing Screensaver Ads

Earlier this month, LG Ad Solutions announced the launch of Native Screensaver Ads, a full-screen advertising experience which activates on the home screen of LG smart TVs. The company added that this “ad format capitalises on idle screen time, turning what may be perceived as a period of downtime into a valuable engagement opportunity.”

According to a Flatpanelshd report, users are now seeing these ads on their smart TVs, including the high-end G4 OLED TVs. These ads are said to be displayed in either carousel format or full-screen. The content of the ads is said to be unrelated to the TV experience, and are largely brand-focused. These screensaver ads reportedly appear before the regular screensaver appears, and are localised in the language of the region the smart TV is set in.

LG Ad Solutions highlighted in its press release that similar ads will also be hosted on LG Channels (the company's free and ad-supported streaming service) and Content Store. Highlighting the decision to introduce these ads, Dave Rudnick, Chief Technology Officer at LG Ad Solutions, said, “Now, 93% of viewers multitask while watching TV, engaging in activities like messaging, shopping, browsing social media, or playing games on their phones. Through testing, we validated that Screensaver ads present a valuable opportunity for brands to be front and centre on the largest screen in the room.”

Notably, many streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar either have ad-supported tiers or show ads in between the shows. Technically, users do not own the content on those platforms and pay for a service, which is how these companies justify ad-based revenue. However, LG's decision to show ads on the screensaver screen is unique in the consumer tech space as users have to watch ads despite paying for the smart TV upfront.