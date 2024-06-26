Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features

Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features

Lyne Coolpods 27 are priced at Rs. 2,399.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 19:18 IST
Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lyne

Lyne Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 have IPX3 rated build for water resistance

Highlights
  • Lyne's Coolpods 39 are the ANC enabled earbuds in the latest range
  • Lyne's Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are gaming centric earbuds
  • Lyne Coolpods 27 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Lyne has unveiled its Coolpods 27, Coolpods 37, Coolpods 38, and Coolpods 39 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The latest addition to the company's TWS audio lineup comes in different colour options with Bluetooth connectivity. The Lyne Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 have IPX3 rated build for water resistance while the Coolpods 27 are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance. The Lyne Coolpods 39 offer active noise cancellation (ANC) features to reduce external noise and are touted to deliver an impressive standby time of up to 240 days.

Lyne Coolpods 27, Coolpods 37, Coolpods 38, Coolpods 39 price in India

The newly launched Lyne Coolpods 27 are priced at Rs. 2,399 and they are available in Black, Blue, and Magenta colour options. The Lyne Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are priced at Rs. 3,299 and they are offered in Black, Blue, and White shades. Finally, the Lyne Coolpods 39 have a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and are offered in Black, beige, and Purple colours. All four models are confirmed to be available at leading offline retail outlets across India.

Lyne Coolpods 27, Coolpods 37, Coolpods 38, Coolpods 39 features

The Lyne Coolpods 27 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing with devices in a radius of 10 metres. They are IPX4-rated for sweat resistance. The wireless earphones are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback and 2,000 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Lyne's Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are gaming-centric earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have an IPX3-rated build and are said to offer up to 30 hours of music playback time, 35 hours of talk time and 300 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Finally, Lyne's Coolpods 39 are the ANC-enabled earbuds in the lineup. They are claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback time, up to 55 hours of talk time, and up to 240 days of standby time on a single charge. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lyne Coolpods 39, Lyne Coolpods 37, Lyne Coolpods 38, Lyne, Lyne Coolpods 27
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  2. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  3. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  8. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  9. Realme C61 India Price, Key Features Revealed: Check Availability, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
  3. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  5. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  7. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
  8. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  9. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  10. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »