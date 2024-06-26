Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Honor Unveils AI Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024

Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024

Honor claims that its AI Defocus Eye Protection can reduce the risk of myopia.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2024 19:15 IST
Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor said its research showed a decrease in transient myopia by 13 degrees on average

Highlights
  • Honor’s AI Deepfake Detection analyses videos frame-by-fame
  • Honor says AI Deepfake Detection can catch altered videos in 3 seconds
  • Honor will implement both features on-device in its devices
Advertisement

Honor unveiled two new artificial intelligence (AI) innovations at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2024, on Monday. The smartphone maker introduced an AI Defocus Eye Protection technology that can reduce the risk of myopia or nearsightedness that occurs from staring at a display for too long. It also showcased an AI-powered Deepfake Detection technology that can detect videos that are either made or altered using synthetic means and AI. Interestingly, the company said that both features will be implemented on-device instead of being powered via cloud servers.

Honor unveils new AI technologies

According to a newsroom post by MWC Shanghai, the Chinese consumer technology brand showcased new on-device AI innovations aimed at creating user safety. The announcements were made during Honor's keynote session at the event titled “The Human-AI Synergy: Intelligent Devices Will Empower People Better”. Alongside introducing the new technological advancements, the company also highlighted the need to build human-centric on-device AI features which are accelerated by dedicated hardware to protect user privacy.

honor defocus eye Honor AI Defocus Eye Protection

Honor's AI Defocus Eye Protection
Photo Credit: MWC Shanghai/Honor

 

The AI Defocus Eye Protection is designed to tackle the global rise in cases of nearsightedness which is caused by long-duration screen usage, the company said. Various studies have shown the effectiveness of peripheral defocus lenses in controlling myopia among individuals. These glasses create an altered visual perception that slows down the eye elongation process responsible for the eye disorder. Now, Honor's technology uses AI to simulate defocus glasses to a smart device's display.

As per the company, the AI Defocus Eye Protection can decrease users' transient myopia by 13 degrees on average after using it for 25 minutes. Citing research, the brand said some users have even experienced a maximum reduction of 75 degrees.

honor deepfake detection Honor AI Deepfake Detection

Honor's AI Deepfake Detection
Photo Credit: MWC Shanghai/Honor

 

Deepfakes have also been a major problem in recent years, accelerated by the introduction of video-generation AI models. Many AI scientists, tech firms, and regulatory bodies have acknowledged its role in spreading misinformation and manipulating people. Honor's AI Deepfake Detection is an on-device technology that can analyse videos frame-by-frame to check for information such as “eye contact, lighting, image clarity, and video playback that are imperceptible to the human eyes.”

The AI technology was trained using a large dataset of videos and images relating to online scams. The company claims that it can perform identification, screening, and comparison within three seconds. The feature can display a risk warning if a deepfake is detected. Honor says this can help protect people from falling for scams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor, AI, Artificial Intelligence, MWC Shanghai, MWC
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT

Related Stories

Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  9. Moto Razr 50 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
  3. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  4. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  5. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  7. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
  8. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  9. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  10. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »