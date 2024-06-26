Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are said to have an IPX4 rating for water and splash resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2024 17:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series could offer ANC, like their predecessors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10
  • Galaxy Watch 7 said to be available in cream, green, silver shade
  • The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are said to support high-fidelity audio playback
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on July 10, and the firm's Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3 series are expected to be released at the event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones. Ahead of the debut of these wearables and audio products, a publication has leaked details of their specifications, colourways and pricing, leaving very little to the imagination before the launch event takes place next month. 

Passionategeekz has leaked the pricing and specifications of new Samsung Galaxy wearables and earbuds that are expected to debut in July. As per the report, Samsung will bring 4G and Bluetooth versions of Galaxy Watch 7 in 40mm and 44mm size options this time as a successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

We could also see a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra model with a 47mm size and a more affordable Galaxy Watch FE, according to the report. Meanwhile, the new audio lineup is said to include Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 series price (rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth) will reportedly retail for $304 (roughly Rs. 25,000), while the 4G version is said to cost $389 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The Galaxy Watch FE is said to be priced at $206 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra might retail for $664 (roughly Rs. 55,000), as per the report.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model is tipped to start at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the Galaxy Buds 3 is said to retail for $129 (roughly Rs. 10,000).

The Galaxy Watch 7 will reportedly be available in cream, green and silver colours. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to be launched in titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white colours, while the Galaxy Watch FE could come in black, pink gold and silver colours. The Galaxy Buds 3 series could be released in white and silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra,

The Galaxy Watch 7 series will reportedly be equipped with a new processor and faster charging speeds. It is expected to offer improved heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fitness tracking, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. Both Bluetooth and 4G versions could allow users to stay connected to the device even when they leave their phones behind. Users might be able to make calls and send messages directly from the 4G version of the smartwatch.

The Galaxy Buds 3 are said to feature upgraded audio drivers and support for active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality. They are said to provide up to ten hours of playback on a single charge. A combination of the earbuds with a charging case could offer additional playback time. They are likely to retain the ergonomic design and could be offered in multiple ear tip sizes. They are said to have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is said to offer high-fidelity audio with a dual-driver system. They could also feature ANC, customisable ear tips, wireless charging support and quick charge capabilities. The earbuds are said to include an ambient mode with adjustable levels. They could have an IPX7 rating against sweat and water and could provide access to Samsung's smart features as well as its Bixby assistant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 price, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Specifications, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reddit to Update Web Standard to Block Automated Data Scraping From Its Website
OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  5. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  7. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset Listed Online: See Price
  10. Moto Razr 50 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage Have Sold Poorly: Report
  2. Lyne Coolpods TWS Earphones With Up to 240 Days Standby Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024
  4. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  5. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  6. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  8. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
  9. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  10. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »