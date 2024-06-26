Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place on July 10, and the firm's Galaxy Watch 7 series and Galaxy Buds 3 series are expected to be released at the event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones. Ahead of the debut of these wearables and audio products, a publication has leaked details of their specifications, colourways and pricing, leaving very little to the imagination before the launch event takes place next month.

Passionategeekz has leaked the pricing and specifications of new Samsung Galaxy wearables and earbuds that are expected to debut in July. As per the report, Samsung will bring 4G and Bluetooth versions of Galaxy Watch 7 in 40mm and 44mm size options this time as a successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

We could also see a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra model with a 47mm size and a more affordable Galaxy Watch FE, according to the report. Meanwhile, the new audio lineup is said to include Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 series price (rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth) will reportedly retail for $304 (roughly Rs. 25,000), while the 4G version is said to cost $389 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The Galaxy Watch FE is said to be priced at $206 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and the Galaxy Watch Ultra might retail for $664 (roughly Rs. 55,000), as per the report.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model is tipped to start at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the Galaxy Buds 3 is said to retail for $129 (roughly Rs. 10,000).

The Galaxy Watch 7 will reportedly be available in cream, green and silver colours. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is said to be launched in titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white colours, while the Galaxy Watch FE could come in black, pink gold and silver colours. The Galaxy Buds 3 series could be released in white and silver shades.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch Ultra,

The Galaxy Watch 7 series will reportedly be equipped with a new processor and faster charging speeds. It is expected to offer improved heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fitness tracking, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring. Both Bluetooth and 4G versions could allow users to stay connected to the device even when they leave their phones behind. Users might be able to make calls and send messages directly from the 4G version of the smartwatch.

The Galaxy Buds 3 are said to feature upgraded audio drivers and support for active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality. They are said to provide up to ten hours of playback on a single charge. A combination of the earbuds with a charging case could offer additional playback time. They are likely to retain the ergonomic design and could be offered in multiple ear tip sizes. They are said to have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is said to offer high-fidelity audio with a dual-driver system. They could also feature ANC, customisable ear tips, wireless charging support and quick charge capabilities. The earbuds are said to include an ambient mode with adjustable levels. They could have an IPX7 rating against sweat and water and could provide access to Samsung's smart features as well as its Bixby assistant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.