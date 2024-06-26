Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT

Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT

Amazon's project to develop its own AI chatbot is reportedly codenamed Metis.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2024 18:15 IST
Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon’s AI chatbot could reportedly be launched in September

Highlights
  • Amazon’s AI chatbot will reportedly generate text and images
  • Metis chatbot will be powered by Amazon's Olympus AI model
  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is said to be directly involved in the project
Advertisement

Amazon is reportedly working on developing an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that can rival OpenAI's ChatGPT. The company's internal project is said to be code-named Metis. As per the report, the under-development chatbot will be able to perform all the general tasks of generative AI such as creating text content, responding to queries, and more. It will reportedly also support image generation and have access to the internet. The report further claims that the new AI platform could be launched in September 2024, around the time when Amazon hosts its annual Devices and Services event.

Amazon could soon launch its own AI chatbot

According to a Business Insider report, the e-commerce giant aims to directly compete with ChatGPT with its in-house AI model. Citing people familiar with the project, the publication claims that the project is codenamed Metis, after the Greek goddess of wisdom, prudence, and deep thought. The chatbot is being designed to be accessed through a web browser, similar to most popular AI chatbots.

Based on an internal document obtained by the publication, it claimed that the Metis chatbot will be powered by the company's in-house AI model called Olympus. It is said to be more advanced than the existing Titan large language model (LLM) that powers some of Amazon's products.

In its functionality, the AI chatbot is said to be able to perform text-based tasks such as having conversations, answering queries, and generating content. Additionally, it can also generate images, as per the report. This suggests that Metis will use a multimodal AI model. Notably, ChatGPT cannot generate images, but users can get a subscription to Dall-E and use it via ChatGPT.

Metis to use retrieval-augmented generative AI framework

The Metis chatbot will reportedly work on the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI framework. The mechanism improves the quality of responses by using a combination of text generation and information retrieval from large datasets. It is said that the chatbot will be able to access and retrieve information from the internet.

For instance, it will be able to show near real-time stock price updates which is something many AI chatbots struggle with. However, both GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT and Gemini can do this.

The report claims that the project is being developed by the company's Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) division which is led by the Senior Vice President and Head Scientist Rohit Prasad. At the same time, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is also said to be very involved with the project.

The report highlights that some employees are concerned that Amazon might be too late into the AI chatbot race, which is already getting a bit too crowded.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots, ChatGPT
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display

Related Stories

Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 3210 Makes a Comeback in India With YouTube, UPI Apps
  2. Here's What the Upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Could Look Like
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nokia 220 4G 2024, Nokia 235 4G 2024 Feature Phones Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event Confirmed; Here's What to Expect
  6. CMF Phone 1 Could Feature a Removable Back Plate, Teaser Suggests
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specifications, Colourways Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. Moto Razr 50 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 May Come With a 3nm Chipset and AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Reportedly Working on a Multimodal AI Chatbot to Take on OpenAI's ChatGPT
  2. Apple Watch Series 10 Design Revealed in Alleged CAD Renders; Tipped to Get 2-Inch Display
  3. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Series, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Series Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. OpenAI's Voice Mode Feature for ChatGPT Delayed, Alpha Testing to Begin in July
  6. Meta Quest Tipped to Gain Support for Free Window Placement Feature Found on Apple Vision Pro
  7. BSNL Reportedly Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting 278GB of User and Operational Data
  8. Realme C61 Price in India, Key Features Revealed Ahead of June 28 Launch
  9. Reddit to Update Web Standard to Block Automated Data Scraping From Its Website
  10. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 1.5K Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »