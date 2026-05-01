Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in February as the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship handset. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the new Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. While it has only been a couple of months since the handset's launch, leaks and rumours regarding its successor have already started surfacing online. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by an unreleased SoC from Qualcomm, which could be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Now, a tipster claims that the rumoured handset will drop one of the camera sensors found on this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the tech giant's next flagship phone, which could be called the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, will not feature the 10-megapixel telephoto camera present on the previous generations of the Galaxy S Ultra series handsets. The telephoto camera offers up to 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Since the tech giant has not announced the Galaxy S27 series yet, one must take this information with a pinch of salt.

Early Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra rumors are in: that often mocked 3x telephoto, famous for being tiny and underwhelming, has finally changed. It didn't get stronger. It didn't get weaker. It's simply gone.😂 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) April 30, 2026

It's unclear whether the other camera sensors on the rumoured Galaxy S series phone will remain unchanged or not. Apart from the 3x telephoto camera, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra also carries a 200-megapixel primary shooter on the back, with an f/1.4 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor, offering 5x optical zoom and an f/2.9 aperture. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S series handset boasts a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be launched early next year with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset from Qualcomm. The SoC will reportedly offer enhanced performance and efficiency over the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip.

Samsung's next Ultra model will reportedly also pack a silicon-carbon battery, marking the shift for the South Korean tech giant from lithium-ion cells to the more energy-dense battery technology. This could allow the company to pack a significantly larger battery into the Galaxy S27 Ultra, compared to the 5,000mAh battery found on this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.