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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Successor Might Skip the 3x Telephoto Rear Camera, Early Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be launched early next year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2026 17:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Successor Might Skip the 3x Telephoto Rear Camera, Early Leak Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera system at the back

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might pack a silicon-carbon battery
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the anticipated launch of the phone
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in February as the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship handset. The smartphone was unveiled alongside the new Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. While it has only been a couple of months since the handset's launch, leaks and rumours regarding its successor have already started surfacing online. Recently, a report highlighted that the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be powered by an unreleased SoC from Qualcomm, which could be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Now, a tipster claims that the rumoured handset will drop one of the camera sensors found on this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the tech giant's next flagship phone, which could be called the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, will not feature the 10-megapixel telephoto camera present on the previous generations of the Galaxy S Ultra series handsets. The telephoto camera offers up to 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Since the tech giant has not announced the Galaxy S27 series yet, one must take this information with a pinch of salt.

It's unclear whether the other camera sensors on the rumoured Galaxy S series phone will remain unchanged or not. Apart from the 3x telephoto camera, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra also carries a 200-megapixel primary shooter on the back, with an f/1.4 aperture, PDAF, and OIS, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto periscope sensor, offering 5x optical zoom and an f/2.9 aperture. The phone also sports a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/1.9 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S series handset boasts a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. 

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be launched early next year with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset from Qualcomm. The SoC will reportedly offer enhanced performance and efficiency over the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip.

Samsung's next Ultra model will reportedly also pack a silicon-carbon battery, marking the shift for the South Korean tech giant from lithium-ion cells to the more energy-dense battery technology. This could allow the company to pack a significantly larger battery into the Galaxy S27 Ultra, compared to the 5,000mAh battery found on this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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