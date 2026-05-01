Microsoft is rolling out Xbox mode on Windows 11 PCs in select markets, bringing a console-like gaming interface to desktops, laptops, and tablets. The mode, which debuted as the Xbox full-screen experience on the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, is optimised for controllers and aggregates game libraries across Xbox Game Pass, Steam and other storefronts.

Xbox mode for Windows 11 was announced in March and was scheduled to be released in April. The mode started rolling out to some users in select markets on April 30. It will be expanded to more users in those markets in the coming weeks. Microsoft announced in an Xbox Wire post.

How to Get Xbox Mode on Windows 11 PC

To get the Xbox mode update, make sure automatic updates on your Windows 11 PC are turned on. To check this, head to Settings, select Windows Update, and turn on ‘Get the latest updates as soon as they are available'.

Once Xbox mode is available on your PC, you can head to Windows settings and turn on the feature to start using it.

Xbox mode makes it easier to jump into your games across a variety of PC storefronts. The mode's streamlined interface, that takes inspiration from Xbox consoles, makes it easier to access recently played games and library content.

With the mode on, you can navigate your library of games and launch a title with a controller. Xbox mode also features aggregated game libraries from Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games Store, among others. So, you can jump into an installed game from either of those PC storefronts directly from Xbox mode. When done playing, you can seamlessly switch to Windows 11 desktop.

Xbox mode was first introduced as Xbox FSE on ROG Xbox Ally handhelds and was later pushed to other Windows-based gaming handhelds. The interface aims to bring a more intuitive console-like gaming experience on Windows. Microsoft said feedback from players helped shape Xbox mode on PC. Xbox mode on Windows 11 will continue evolving based on user feedback, the company said.