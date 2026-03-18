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Oppo Find X9s Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications

The Oppo Find X9s Pro could be launched in China alongside the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 18:30 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications

Oppo's current flagship lineup includes the Find X9 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro is said to have received 3C certification in China
  • The listing hints towards support for fast charging at 80W
  • It could launch alongside the Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra
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The Oppo Find X9s is expected to be launched in China soon as the latest addition to the Find X9 series. However, a leak suggests that it could be joined by a Pro variant. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the upcoming handset, dubbed the Find X9s Pro, is said to have been spotted on a benchmarking site, which hints towards its imminent debut in the region. It is also speculated to be available in the global markets with slightly different specifications compared to the Chinese model.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Listed on 3C Database With Model Number PME110

An Oppo smartphone was discovered on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website, otherwise known as 3C. It was listed with the model number PME110. While the certification platform does not reveal the handset's moniker, the mentioned model number corroborates it to be the Oppo Find X9s Pro.

It also reveals support for 80W wired fast charging, which is the same as the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The 3C certification, notably, is a mandatory safety assessment that devices must go through before getting permission to enter the Chinese market.

The upcoming handset could be launched alongside the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9s Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the global variant of the Find X9s could have slightly different specifications compared to its Chinese counterpart. It is said to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Oppo Find X9.

For optics, it may be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For comparison, the current Find X8s has a Hasselblad-tuned triple 50-megapixel camera system.

The Oppo Find X9s is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery. The handset may feature wireless charging support. Leaks suggest that the upcoming handset could have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security, a metal frame, and IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Per reports, the Find X9s is also expected to be launched in the global markets, including India. It could be among the first handsets to be powered by MediaTek's new Dimensity 9500s chip, following the debut of the Poco X8 Pro Max earlier this week.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro features, Oppo Find X9s Pro specification, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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