Realme 16T is expected to arrive soon as a follow-up to Realme 15T. Ahead of the official launch, the Realme 16T has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and it could be a downgrade over last year's Realme 15T. The Geekbench listing also suggests the RAM and operating system of the Realme 16T. The Realme 16T is rumoured to be available in three colour options.

Realme 16T Specifications Revealed Through Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Realme handset was spotted on the Geekbench website on Thursday with model number Realme RMX5268. This model number is speculated to be associated with the Realme 16T. The phone has been listed on the benchmark platform with the Android 16 operating system and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The listing shows 7.45GB RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 8GB.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Realme 16T shows 784 points in single-core testing and 2,007 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the smartphone has a Mediatek MT6835 chipset with two high-performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and six cores capped at 2.00GHz. This model number and specifications are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

If Realme launches the Realme 16T with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, it would mark a step down in performance compared to last year's Realme 15T, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC under the hood.

The Dimensity 6400 Max chipset has a base frequency of 2GHz and a prime CPU core clocked at 2.50GHz. The Realme 16T is likely to sit below the Dimensity 6400 Turbo-powered Realme 16 in the market.

Previous leaks suggested that the Realme 16T will be sold in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants in India. It's rumoured to come in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red shades.

The Realme 15T was released with a starting price tag of Rs. 20,999 in September last year. It has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

For selfies, the existing model has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Realme 15T has a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and 10W reverse charging support. It offers IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.