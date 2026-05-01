OnePlus, Redmi, Nothing, and Realme are reportedly raising the prices of their mid-range and flagship handsets in India. This comes as the smartphone industry struggles to keep up with incessantly rising prices of components, especially memory and storage sticks like DRAM and NAND. The unprecedented adoption of AI has led tech giants to buy large numbers of RAM and GPU chips for their data centres, resulting in a shortage of key components used in handsets. In addition, RAM manufacturers have shifted their focus to producing high-bandwidth memory sticks, redirecting supply to meet the needs of the AI industry. This has forced smartphone makers to raise prices across models globally.

On Friday, OnePlus updated its website to reflect the new prices for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R models. The flagship OnePlus 15, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 72,999, is now listed on the company website at a price of Rs. 77,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the top-end 16GB + 512GB option will now retail at Rs. 85,999, marking a Rs. 6,000 jump over its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus 15R has been raised for the second time, increasing from Rs. 50,499 to Rs. 52,999, according to the company's website, marking a price hike of Rs. 5,000 from its launch price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB configuration will now cost Rs. 57,999, going up from Rs. 52,999.

However, OnePlus is not the only OEM appearing to raise the prices of its smartphones. In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Nothing 4a Pro and Nothing 4a will now retail at the starting prices of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The two handsets were launched in India on March 5 at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Similarly, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also reportedly increasing the prices of its recently launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The base variant, Redmi Note 15 Pro+, is now said to retail at Rs. 39,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 37,999. On the other hand, the price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro is reportedly being increased to Rs. 31,999 from Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Lastly, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that Realme has also increased the prices of multiple smartphones in India. The base 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme 16 Pro+ is now said to retail at Rs. 44,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, the price of the Realme 16 Pro is said to now start at Rs. 36,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 31,999, marking a Rs. 5,000 price hike.

OnePlus 15 FAQs What are the main features of the OnePlus 15? The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more. When was the OnePlus 15 released? The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025. Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India? You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more. Read More

Model New Price Old Price OnePlus OnePlus 15 Rs. 77,999 Rs. 72,999 OnePlus 15R Rs. 52,999 Rs. 50,499 Nothing Nothing Phone 4a Pro Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Nothing Phone 4a Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999 Redmi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,999 Redmi Note 15 Pro Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999 Realme Realme 16 Pro+ Rs. 44,999 Rs. 43,999 Realme 16 Pro Rs. 36,999 Rs. 35,999 Realme C85 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,999 Realme 15x 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 22,999 Realme 15T Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999 Realme C71 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999

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