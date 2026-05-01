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OnePlus, Nothing and More Smartphone Makers Reportedly Raise Prices of Their Mid-Range, Flagship Handsets as RAM Shortage Rages On

OnePlus 15 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 72,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 May 2026 13:48 IST
OnePlus, Nothing and More Smartphone Makers Reportedly Raise Prices of Their Mid-Range, Flagship Handsets as RAM Shortage Rages On

OnePlus 15 features up to 512GB of storage

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 is the company’s flagship smartphone
  • Realme 16 Pro lineup was recently launched in India
  • Nothing, Redmi, and Realme have yet to confirm the price hikes
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OnePlus, Redmi, Nothing, and Realme are reportedly raising the prices of their mid-range and flagship handsets in India. This comes as the smartphone industry struggles to keep up with incessantly rising prices of components, especially memory and storage sticks like DRAM and NAND. The unprecedented adoption of AI has led tech giants to buy large numbers of RAM and GPU chips for their data centres, resulting in a shortage of key components used in handsets. In addition, RAM manufacturers have shifted their focus to producing high-bandwidth memory sticks, redirecting supply to meet the needs of the AI industry. This has forced smartphone makers to raise prices across models globally.

On Friday, OnePlus updated its website to reflect the new prices for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R models. The flagship OnePlus 15, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 72,999, is now listed on the company website at a price of Rs. 77,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the top-end 16GB + 512GB option will now retail at Rs. 85,999, marking a Rs. 6,000 jump over its launch price of Rs. 79,999.

VoltOnePlus 15 Discussion
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On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus 15R has been raised for the second time, increasing from Rs. 50,499 to Rs. 52,999, according to the company's website, marking a price hike of Rs. 5,000 from its launch price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB configuration will now cost Rs. 57,999, going up from Rs. 52,999.

However, OnePlus is not the only OEM appearing to raise the prices of its smartphones. In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Nothing 4a Pro and Nothing 4a will now retail at the starting prices of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The two handsets were launched in India on March 5 at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Similarly, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is also reportedly increasing the prices of its recently launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The base variant, Redmi Note 15 Pro+, is now said to retail at Rs. 39,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 37,999. On the other hand, the price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro is reportedly being increased to Rs. 31,999 from Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Lastly, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that Realme has also increased the prices of multiple smartphones in India. The base 8GB + 128GB option of the Realme 16 Pro+ is now said to retail at Rs. 44,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, the price of the Realme 16 Pro is said to now start at Rs. 36,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 31,999, marking a Rs. 5,000 price hike.

FAQOnePlus 15 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus 15?
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more.
When was the OnePlus 15 released?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India?
You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more.
Read More
Model New Price Old Price
OnePlus    
OnePlus 15 Rs. 77,999 Rs. 72,999
OnePlus 15R Rs. 52,999 Rs. 50,499
     
Nothing    
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999
Nothing Phone 4a Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999
     
Redmi    
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,999
Redmi Note 15 Pro Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999
     
Realme    
Realme 16 Pro+ Rs. 44,999 Rs. 43,999
Realme 16 Pro Rs. 36,999 Rs. 35,999
Realme C85 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,999
Realme 15x 5G Rs. 23,999 Rs. 22,999
Realme 15T Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999
Realme C71 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999
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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • Ships with Android 15
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme 15T

Realme 15T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for gaming
  • Tons of presinstalled apps
  • Inferior cameras
  • Short software update commitment window
Read detailed Realme 15T review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Realme 15T

Realme 15T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for gaming
  • Tons of presinstalled apps
  • Inferior cameras
  • Short software update commitment window
Read detailed Realme 15T review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Redmi Note 15 Pro Series, Realme 16 Pro Series, Nothing 4a Pro, OnePlus, Redmi, Nothing, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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