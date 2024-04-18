Technology News
Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Dynamic ANC, Hi-Res Audio Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are not confirmed to launch in India yet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2024 19:48 IST
Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Dynamic ANC, Hi-Res Audio Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds (left) and Moto Buds+ (right) support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Highlights
  • Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ feature triple mic systems
  • The Moto Buds carry single 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • The Moto Buds+ have dual 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters
Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were launched in Europe and other select markets across the world on Tuesday, April 16. The true wireless earphones support dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature triple mic systems. They also come with Hi-Res Audio certifications and sport water-repellant, not waterproof, designs. Both earphones are also compatible with the Moto Buds app. They are available in a wide range of colours. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of either or both the TWS earphone models.

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ price, availability

The Moto Buds are priced in Europe at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,200) and will be available for purchase in select markets over the next few weeks. The earphones are available in four colour options - Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green and Starlight Blue.

Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ are listed at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and are currently available for sale across select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania region. These are offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways. 

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ specifications, features

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ come with Dynamic ANC support and water-repellant design. The Moto Buds support up to 50dB ANC, while the Moto Buds+ come with up to 46dB ANC. Both earphones offer three preset modes of noise cancellation - Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. The first and last options, true to their name, suggest complete transparency and complete noise cancellation, whereas the Adaptive mode suggests partial noise cancellation.

They also carry Hi-Res Audio certification and triple mic systems with integrated environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. The Moto Buds carry single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, whereas the Moto Buds+ get dual 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. The Moto Buds+ also come with the Dolby Head Tracking feature which adjusts audio based on head movements. Both earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with the Moto Buds application.

With 90 minutes of charge of the storage case and ANC turned off, the Moto Buds offer a total playback time of up to 42 hours. Each Moto Buds earbud has a battery life of up to nine hours with ANC turned off. The Moto Buds+, on the other hand, offers a total battery life of up to 38 hours with the charging case. The charging case of this high-end model takes 60 minutes of wired or 110 minutes of wireless charging to be fully charged. Without ANC, each Moto Buds+ earbud offers up to eight hours of playtime.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Android 15 Could Include App Quarantine Feature to Protect Users From Malicious Apps: Report
Wayve Lingo-2 AI Model With Autonomous Driving Capabilities, Ability to Take Passenger Instructions Showcased

Comment
 
 

