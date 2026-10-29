Google has started rolling out an audio recording feature for its Gemini Notebook mobile app. This feature allows users to capture live audio directly from their Android and iOS devices. The voice recorder feature in Gemini Notebook supports recording up to one hour of live audio. Once a recording is complete, the audio will be uploaded to Google's servers. The Gemini Notebook was formerly known as NotebookLM.

Gemini Notebook Audio Recorder Feature

Gemini Notebook confirmed the launch of the audio recorder on Android and iOS in an X post on Wednesday. The new option can be accessed through the microphone icon on the Gemini Notebook app's homepage or in the Sources tab of a notebook. Tapping the microphone icon on the homepage creates a new notebook, whereas accessing it from the Sources tab lets users add a recording to an existing notebook.

🚨 MAJOR MOBILE FEATURE 🚨 You can now record up to 1 hour of live audio directly in the mobile app. Capture lectures, team meetings, or your latest mad scientist rants and instantly use them as sources. Pro tip: Combine your live audio recordings with photos of your handwritten notes to create the ultimate personalized workspace — Gemini Notebook (@Gemini_Notebook) October 27, 2026

Google says the latest functionality is designed to record lectures and team meetings. Recording begins as soon as users tap the microphone icon. After they finish recording, the audio file will be automatically uploaded to Google's servers. The app then generates a transcript of the recording and provides a source guide that summarises the recorded content.

The feature allows users to capture information directly within NotebookLM instead of relying on a separate recording app and manually importing audio files later.

Google rebranded NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook in July this year. This AI-powered research and note-taking app has since received many upgrades. Gemini Notebook can write and execute code natively.

Last month, Google added a voice chat for Gemini Notebook on mobile. It works in nearly 100 languages and uses the notebook's sources to answer questions and provide step-by-step help. It is available for Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and above.