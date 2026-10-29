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Allium Restores Core APIs While Investigating the Cause of Its Security Incident

Allium revoked existing API keys and temporarily disabled database access while restoring services after the October 25 incident

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 18:00 IST
Allium Restores Core APIs While Investigating the Cause of Its Security Incident

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Growtika

Allium said data distribution to Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery had resumed

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Highlights
  • Allium detected the breach on October 25
  • Existing API keys were revoked as a security measure
  • Database uploads and queries remained temporarily restricted
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Allium, the blockchain data provider for several big banks such as Visa, Stripe, and Coinbase, has reported a breach of some of its systems, leading to API key cancellations and service disruptions after a security issue on October 25. According to an official security update, CEO and co-founder Ethan Chan stated that the company had blocked access after detecting the breach, informed affected users, and engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation. Allium has fixed its primary application and Explorer APIs, but some features are still inaccessible.

Allium Restores Core APIs While Investigating the Cause of Its Security Incident 

The firm has failed to identify the attacker, explain how the intrusion took place, and disclose whether any customer information was compromised. According to the firm's previous incidents, the Explorer service was down on October 25, and restoration activities were still ongoing by October 28. At the same time, Allium took down their application from October 26 through October 28.

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The Explorer and its associated APIs were up and running by October 28, but customers had more security measures to take before using it normally. The customer's existing API keys were being revoked, and they were told to create new API keys via the application or from their respective Allium contacts. Multifactor authentication was enabled, and password reset was suggested by the company. Access to previously uploaded databases and new uploads was temporarily disabled. Hence, no SQL queries that were based on these tables could be executed.

Allium Assistant and the Model Context Protocol of the company were both unavailable in their recovery notification on October 28. The outage came alongside problems at Allium, which provides data services to businesses through platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery.

In an October 26 status update, it was mentioned that all datashare tables from different regions stopped getting new updates. Any customer trying to access those tables would get inaccurate results until the process was restored. On the contrary, Allium said that the process of distributing data started again across the three data warehouses. However, it kept on looking for any gaps or missing information.

In an October examination, Allium stated that it reviewed the amount of stablecoin payments made, which showed between $401 billion (roughly Rs. 38,17,723 crore) and $527 billion (roughly Rs. 50,17,621 crore) in payments made by August 2026, depending on the classification method. The datasets from the company have been used in studies beyond those relating to payments. In one study conducted in October, the distribution of validators on the Solana network was analyzed using Allium among other sources. 

The disclosure does not mean that Visa, Stripe, or Coinbase have had any unauthorised access to their own systems. According to Allium, the company informed its affected customers, but did not specify who these were.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto Frauds, Crypto Security, Coinbase
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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