Noise has launched its Homestage range of soundbars in India. The first home-audio lineup from Noise includes four models designed for different room sizes and use cases. The company has introduced Noise Homestage 2.1, Homestage 3.2, Homestage 5.1, and Homestage 5.2.4 for the Indian market. The latter is the premium model in the lineup, with 700W output and Dolby Atmos support. The Noise Homestage 5.2.4 is a six-driver soundbar with two subwoofers and two rear satellites. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Noise Homestage Series Price in India

The Noise Homestage 2.1 is priced at Rs. 4,999, while the Noise Homestage 3.2 costs Rs. 8,999. The Noise Homestage 5.1 costs Rs. 14,999, and the Homestage 5.2.4 costs Rs. 24,999.

The Noise Homestage 2.1 is available in Black shade, while the Homestage 5.1 and Homestage 5.2.4 are offered in Black and Silver colours. These three models are currently available for purchase through the Noise India website. The company is yet to confirm the colours and availability details of the Homestage 3.2.

Noise Homestage 5.2.4 Specifications

The Noise Homestage 5.2.4 soundbar offers 700W audio output. It features a 5.2.4-channel configuration, comprising five front channels, two dedicated subwoofers, and four up-firing height channels.

It has touch controls on the bar with Power, Mode, Play/Pause and volume. The Noise Homestage 5.2.4 supports True Dolby Atmos technology for an improved listening experience. It has a dual wired 6.5-inch subwoofer and wireless rear satellite speakers.

Connectivity options available in the Noise Homestage 5.2.4 include HDMI with eARC/ARC, Optical, USB, AUX, and Bluetooth 5.3 with up to 10-metre range. It offers dedicated 12-level bass and treble adjustments. It has a matte metallic finish.

Noise Homestage 2.1, Homestage 3.2 and Homestage 5.1 Specifications.

The Noise Homestage 2.1 is the entry-level model in the latest series. It offers 90W of output and a dedicated subwoofer. It offers four EQ modes. The Noise Homestage 3.2 delivers 200W of sound output.

The Noise Homestage 5.1 delivers 500W of output. It also features rear satellite speakers and different EQ modes for news, movies and music. All three models are wall-mountable and offer Dolby Atmos support.