Nothing Ear 2, the successor to the company's popular Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, will be launched later this month. The UK-based tech firm founded by Carl Pei, is set to launch its the first device in the second generation of its hardware products later this month, with the debut of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones, a senior official said. Meanwhile, The Nothing Phone 2, that was confirmed by Carl Pei at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona last week, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor — a detail that was reportedly leaked by a Qualcomm executive.

Megha Vishwanath, the head of Nothing's Global Product Marketing, posted the announcement confirming the launch date for the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones on Twitter on Monday. The technology brand, riding on the success of its previously launched devices, launched the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds in 2021.

The announcement also confirms that the product will be showcased at 3pm GMT/ 8:30pm IST on March 22 and that people will be able to watch a live stream of the event on the Nothing.tech website.

Save the date! On 22 March 2023, we will be revealing our first-ever 2nd gen product (feels great to say that)



Ear (2) celebrates Nothing's iconic design with elite engineering and next-level personalisation for the ultimate sound experience



RSVP here: https://t.co/UGmkR0pJIx pic.twitter.com/lBAk5l0HL2 — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) March 6, 2023

As of now, the company has not disclosed any other detail about the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones.

While the announcement around the unveiling of the Nothing Ear 2 was revealed by the company, a crucial detail about the Nothing Phone 2 was accidentally leaked by a Qualcomm executive, according to a report.

In a LinkedIn post, Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm's SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute and XR business unit congratulated the Nothing team for its upcoming device and accidentally revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset.

While the post was soon edited to erase the leak, 91Mobiles managed to capture a screenshot of the original message.

As per Qualcomm's blog post, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will increase the graphics processing unit (GPU) for devices by 10 percent while reducing the power consumed by the phone's GPU by 30 percent.

The firm is yet to publicly confirm whether the firm will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on the Nothing Phone 2, which is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 that was launched last year.

