The company is yet to officially announce details related to the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing was founded in 2020 by former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei

  • Nothing is ready to bring its second generation of products
  • The launch event will be streamed on the Nothing website
  • A Nothing Phone 2 is also in the works

Nothing Ear 2, the successor to the company's popular Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, will be launched later this month. The UK-based tech firm founded by Carl Pei, is set to launch its the first device in the second generation of its hardware products later this month, with the debut of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones, a senior official said. Meanwhile, The Nothing Phone 2, that was confirmed by Carl Pei at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona last week, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor — a detail that was reportedly leaked by a Qualcomm executive.

Megha Vishwanath, the head of Nothing's Global Product Marketing, posted the announcement confirming the launch date for the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones on Twitter on Monday. The technology brand, riding on the success of its previously launched devices, launched the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds in 2021.

The announcement also confirms that the product will be showcased at 3pm GMT/ 8:30pm IST on March 22 and that people will be able to watch a live stream of the event on the Nothing.tech website.

As of now, the company has not disclosed any other detail about the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones.

While the announcement around the unveiling of the Nothing Ear 2 was revealed by the company, a crucial detail about the Nothing Phone 2 was accidentally leaked by a Qualcomm executive, according to a report.

In a LinkedIn post, Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm's SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute and XR business unit congratulated the Nothing team for its upcoming device and accidentally revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset.

While the post was soon edited to erase the leak, 91Mobiles managed to capture a screenshot of the original message.

As per Qualcomm's blog post, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will increase the graphics processing unit (GPU) for devices by 10 percent while reducing the power consumed by the phone's GPU by 30 percent.

The firm is yet to publicly confirm whether the firm will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on the Nothing Phone 2, which is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 that was launched last year.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 2, Nothing, Carl Pei, Nothing Phone 2
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
