Amazon '5th Gear' 5G store was launched by the company on Sunday. The ecommerce website is offering lucrative discounts and offers on some of the latest 5G handsets from a wide range of smartphone brands. The store offers an additional discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on exchange deals. On select models, the store also offers a complimentary 12-month free membership of Amazon Prime. There are also no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months on certain models. The deals and offers available on the smartphones vary from model to model.



The store will sell 5G smartphones such as the recently released iQoo Z6 Lite, OnePlus 11, Realme Narzo 50, Lava Blaze, Redmi Note 12, Oppo A78, OnePlus 10R, Tecno Phantom X2, among others. Given the rapid rise of 5G chips and 5G-enabled devices, the list of smartphones on the Amazon 5G store can be expected to increase over the next few days.

Some of the best deals available are on some of the most popular 5G smartphone devices this year including OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQoo Neo 7, and Realme Narzo 50 Pro.

Customers who purchase the OnePlus 11R will receive an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 1,500 off select bank cards. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 39,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,000, an instant discount of Rs. 8,000 when purchased with an HDFC card, and a no-cost EMI offer. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 1,24,999.

iQoo Neo 7 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro customers get Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 1,500 bank discount. This reduces the price of the base iQoo Neo 7 model to Rs. 28,499 and the price of the Narzo 50 Pro to Rs. 17,999.

