Amazon 5th Gear Store also touts the advantages of upgrading to a 5G smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 19:19 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon launched the 5th Gear store on March 5
  • The store offers deals on recent phones launched with 5G support
  • These offers and deals will be accessible till March 9

Amazon '5th Gear' 5G store was launched by the company on Sunday. The ecommerce website is offering lucrative discounts and offers on some of the latest 5G handsets from a wide range of smartphone brands. The store offers an additional discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on exchange deals. On select models, the store also offers a complimentary 12-month free membership of Amazon Prime. There are also no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months on certain models. The deals and offers available on the smartphones vary from model to model.

The store will sell 5G smartphones such as the recently released iQoo Z6 Lite, OnePlus 11, Realme Narzo 50, Lava Blaze, Redmi Note 12, Oppo A78, OnePlus 10R, Tecno Phantom X2, among others. Given the rapid rise of 5G chips and 5G-enabled devices, the list of smartphones on the Amazon 5G store can be expected to increase over the next few days.

Some of the best deals available are on some of the most popular 5G smartphone devices this year including OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQoo Neo 7, and Realme Narzo 50 Pro.

Customers who purchase the OnePlus 11R will receive an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount, no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 1,500 off select bank cards. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 39,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 14,000, an instant discount of Rs. 8,000 when purchased with an HDFC card, and a no-cost EMI offer. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 1,24,999.

iQoo Neo 7 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro customers get Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus and a Rs. 1,500 bank discount. This reduces the price of the base iQoo Neo 7 model to Rs. 28,499 and the price of the Narzo 50 Pro to Rs. 17,999.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Amazon 5G store, Amazon 5th Gear, 5G smartphones, Amazon, Sale Offers
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Ear 2 Launch Date Set for March 22, Qualcomm Executive Reportedly Leaks Details of Nothing Phone 2 SoC
Featured video of the day
All Things Gadgets at MWC 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show
