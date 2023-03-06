Technology News
iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models

The iPhone 15 Pro devices are expected to sport thinner bezels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 March 2023 18:29 IST
iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max could also launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra
  • The new report shows front glass designs of the upcoming series
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus include a traditional notch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. The lineup will most likely include four models — the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to sport the 'Ultra' moniker. There have been multiple leaks and reports surrounding the upcoming devices. One such recent leak has suggested details around the display on the base iPhone 15 and the Pro models. A tipster has posted a video, showcasing purported front glass panels of the soon-to-be-released iPhone models.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro tweeted a video showing a set of front glass panels that will reportedly be used on the upcoming iPhone series, set to be released later this year. The tipster claimed the leak's authenticity had been verified from a source.

The video shows three glass panels that correspond to our expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro seems to be in the leftmost panel in the video. It has the same display size and Dynamic Island as the iPhone 14 Pro, but with significantly thinner bezels.

The middle glass is the biggest of the three, suggesting it could be the front glass of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It features the identical Dynamic Island at the top, and the larger display area highlights the thinner bezels even more. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display will most probably appear more immersive than that of any iPhone screens released to date.

The final panel shown in the video is distinguished by a noticeably thicker bezel, which is also seen in the base iPhone 14 series. The panel, likely to be the one on the base iPhone 15, also includes the Dynamic Island. The feature on non-Pro models will be an upgrade from its predecessors. The Phone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus feature a traditional notch housing the front camera and sensors.

The tipster had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would only support USB Type-C accessories accredited by Apple's Made for iPhone (MFi) programme. They asserted that Apple could restrict charging speed and other performance characteristics of unsupported cables. According to the source in the report, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has begun mass production of accessories such as EarPods and cables.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models
