Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series later this year. The lineup will most likely include four models — the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to sport the 'Ultra' moniker. There have been multiple leaks and reports surrounding the upcoming devices. One such recent leak has suggested details around the display on the base iPhone 15 and the Pro models. A tipster has posted a video, showcasing purported front glass panels of the soon-to-be-released iPhone models.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro tweeted a video showing a set of front glass panels that will reportedly be used on the upcoming iPhone series, set to be released later this year. The tipster claimed the leak's authenticity had been verified from a source.

The video shows three glass panels that correspond to our expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro seems to be in the leftmost panel in the video. It has the same display size and Dynamic Island as the iPhone 14 Pro, but with significantly thinner bezels.

The middle glass is the biggest of the three, suggesting it could be the front glass of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It features the identical Dynamic Island at the top, and the larger display area highlights the thinner bezels even more. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max display will most probably appear more immersive than that of any iPhone screens released to date.

The final panel shown in the video is distinguished by a noticeably thicker bezel, which is also seen in the base iPhone 14 series. The panel, likely to be the one on the base iPhone 15, also includes the Dynamic Island. The feature on non-Pro models will be an upgrade from its predecessors. The Phone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus feature a traditional notch housing the front camera and sensors.

The tipster had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would only support USB Type-C accessories accredited by Apple's Made for iPhone (MFi) programme. They asserted that Apple could restrict charging speed and other performance characteristics of unsupported cables. According to the source in the report, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has begun mass production of accessories such as EarPods and cables.

