Technology News

Crypto Lender Silvergate's Shares Slumps 29 Percent as Firm Delays Annual Report in Wake of FTX Fallout

Silvergate reported a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,224 crore) loss for Q4 as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2023 16:10 IST
Crypto Lender Silvergate's Shares Slumps 29 Percent as Firm Delays Annual Report in Wake of FTX Fallout

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Silvergate's shares were trading at $9.57 (roughly Rs. 785) before the opening bell

Highlights
  • Silvergate's shares have plummeted about 96 percent since November 2021
  • The firm said it was unable to meet an extended March 16 deadline
  • Bitcoin advanced despite a drop in the US dollar

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corp slumped 29 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, after the cryptocurrency-focused lender warned it was delaying its annual report and said it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

Silvergate (SI.N) reported a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,21,300 crore) loss for the fourth quarter as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy, and the firm's troubles highlight the fragility of confidence in digital assets.

The company said it would be unable to meet an extended March 16 deadline for submitting its annual report. It also said, in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, that it had sold additional debt securities to repay debts this year and that further loss mean the bank could be "less than well capitalized".

Silvergate "is evaluating the impact that these subsequent events have on its ability to continue as a going concern," it said. "The Company is currently in the process of re-evaluating its businesses and strategies in light of the business and regulatory challenges it currently faces."

JP Morgan downgraded its rating on Silvergate's stock to "underweight" from "neutral" and withdrew its price target, saying the sale of additional securities suggests that the firm is facing continued liquidity challenges.

"We now see elevated risk of further downside in SI shares given the outstanding risk that the bank is unable to remain a going concern," JP Morgan analysts said in a research note.

Silvergate's shares were trading at $9.57 (roughly Rs. 785) before the opening bell - on track to open at their lowest in nearly three years if losses continued. The stock has plummeted about 96 percent from its record-high close in November 2021.

Federal prosecutors in Washington are probing the La Jolla, California-based company and its dealings with FTX and trading firm Alameda Research. In January, three U.S. senators asked Silvergate for details about its risk management and FTX.

Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX, a global USD-crypto exchange headquartered in Taipei, said the issues highlighted how interconnected and vulnerable crypto banking had become.

"This accentuates the importance of having a robust banking network for crypto firms, instead of the over-reliance on just several banks," he said. Wider digital asset markets were relatively calm, though Bitcoin made little advance despite a drop in the U.S. dollar, last buying $23,457 (roughly Rs. 1926523).

"From what we gather, most crypto companies have had to already find banking elsewhere, hence we believe the damage is likely already done in terms of implications to the wider crypto market," said Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at cryptocurrency asset manager Astronaut Capital.

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to an account at Silvergate belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Reuters reported last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Silvergate, Binance, FTX
China to Invest $1.9 Billion in YMTC After US Restrictions Over Security Concerns: Report
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Tipped to Launch in July, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Tecno’s First Foldable Smartphone - the Phantom V Fold

Related Stories

Crypto Lender Silvergate's Shares Slumps 29 Percent as Firm Delays Annual Report in Wake of FTX Fallout
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  2. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  3. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  5. Itel Pad One Launched as Company's First Tablet in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. Vivo TWS Air With Upto 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
  9. Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Mini Capsule Feature: See Here
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Spotted on 3C Database, Key Specifications Leaked
  2. User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
  4. Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
  5. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
  6. Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs
  7. Samsung Files Trademarks for AR/VR Capable ‘Galaxy Glasses’, Smart Ring: Report
  8. Itel Pad One With 10.1-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nothing Speaker Said to Be in the Works, Leaked Render Tips Design Details
  10. Oppo Zero-Power Tag Prototype for Tracking Objects Without Battery Showcased at MWC 2023: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.