Nothing Headphone (a) Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Database Hinting at Imminent Global Launch

Nothing Headphone (a) was spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site under the model number B186.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 12:22 IST
Nothing Headphone 1 has a rechargeable 1,040mAh battery

Highlights
  • Nothing Headphone (a) could launch soon
  • Nothing Headphone (a) is tipped to cost EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,300)
  • Nothing Phone 4a series is scheduled to be launched early next month
Nothing Headphone (a) appears to be on the way to market soon. Ahead of the company's next launch event which is scheduled to take place in a few days, the wireless headphones have been spotted on the database of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a regulatory body in Singapore. The listing suggests the official moniker and model number of the device. The Nothing Headphone (a) could be a more affordable version of the Nothing Headphone 1, which was launched in India in July last year with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and 40mm dynamic drivers.

Nothing Headphones (a) Model Seemingly Confirmed via IMDA Listing

The upcoming Nothing Headphone (a) is now listed (via Xpertpick.com) on Singapore's IMDA certification site under the model number B186, suggesting that the global launch is imminent. The entry doesn't reveal any specifications of the device, but it is listed as a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, indicating a global launch is likely around the corner.

It is worth noting that Nothing has yet to make an official announcement regarding the launch of the Nothing Headphones (a), but the company is all set to host a launch event on March 5 to announce the Phone 4a series. We can expect details about the new headphones to be revealed at the same launch event. 

Previous leaks claimed that Nothing Headphones (a) would be launched in Europe and other global markets on March 12. It is likely to be released in black, pink, white and yellow colours.

Nothing Headphone (a) is tipped to cost EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in Europe and GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in the UK. 

For comparison, the company introduced the Nothing Headphone 1 with a price tag of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,500). In India, it was announced for Rs. 21,990 in July last year. It features 40mm dynamic drivers and supports up to 42dB ANC.

The Nothing Headphone 1 has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC and LDAC audio codecs. It has a 1,040mAh battery. The headphones are said to deliver up to 80 hours of battery life from a single charge when playing AAC audio without ANC.

Nothing Headphone A, Nothing Headphone A Specifications, Nothing Headphone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Seen Alongside iPhone 17 Pro Max as YouTuber Purchases Handset Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Nothing Headphone (a) Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Database Hinting at Imminent Global Launch
